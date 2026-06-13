Iran Schedules July 9 Burial for Ali Khamenei Following War-Torn Delay

The multi-city funeral procession, postponed since March due to a regional conflict, will serve as a major test of state resilience as the country navigates a scrutinized leadership transition.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - More than four months after he was killed in a devastating airstrike, Iran's former supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, will be formally buried on July 9, capping a multi-city state mourning period. The official timeline, announced over the weekend, marks the culmination of funeral proceedings that were abruptly postponed by the outbreak of a regional war.

According to reporting by Agence France-Presse (AFP), state television broadcast the schedule on Saturday, confirming that the burial will take place in Khamenei's hometown, the northeastern holy city of Mashhad.

The interment will follow a sweeping series of processions designed to mobilize the Iranian public. Funeral ceremonies will commence with a three-day observance in the capital, Tehran, beginning on July 4, followed by a subsequent ceremony in the holy city of Qom on July 7.

The logistical framework was corroborated by the High Committee for the Commemoration of Ali Khamenei. In its third official communiqué, the committee detailed the comprehensive preparations currently underway across the three designated cities.

The organizing body formally called upon the Iranian populace to participate extensively in the rites, emphasizing the state's intent to conduct the proceedings in a highly dignified and monumental fashion at both the official and public levels.

The prolonged delay between Khamenei's death and his scheduled burial underscores the profound institutional disruption caused by the recent military crisis. Khamenei, who ruled the Islamic Republic for nearly 37 years, was killed on February 28 alongside several high-ranking officials in a joint United States and Israeli military strike.

AFP reported that the funeral was initially scheduled for March but was suspended indefinitely due to the ensuing military escalation.

The targeted assassination ignited a 39-day conflict between Tehran and the U.S.-Israeli coalition. That intense period of cross-border hostilities ultimately paused under a week-long ceasefire, which has since been extended indefinitely, allowing the Iranian state the stability required to safely execute mass public gatherings.

Highlighting a stark geopolitical contrast, AFP noted that the commencement of the national funeral proceedings on July 4 will coincide exactly with the United States' Independence Day, which this year celebrates its 250th anniversary.

The delayed funeral preparations are unfolding against the backdrop of a highly scrutinized leadership transition in Tehran. In early March, the country's clerical establishment appointed Ali Khamenei's son, Mojtaba Khamenei, as the new supreme leader, only the third individual to hold the position since the foundation of the Islamic Republic in 1979.

However, the new leader's physical capacity remains a subject of intense international and domestic observation.

According to AFP, Mojtaba Khamenei was wounded in the same Feb. 28 bombardment that killed his father.

Since his ascension to the highest office in the country, the younger Khamenei has not made a single public appearance. Instead, the state has relied exclusively on written statements attributed to him to project continuity and command.

As the Iranian government prepares for the July processions, the meticulously choreographed events in Tehran, Qom, and Mashhad will serve a dual purpose: laying to rest a defining figure of the country's post-revolutionary era and attempting to project domestic resilience in the aftermath of unprecedented external strikes.