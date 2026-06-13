KDP Central Committee Reaffirms Dialogue with Baghdad, Warns of Regional Risks and Calls for Constitutional Solutions

Meeting chaired by President Masoud Barzani highlights regional tensions, federal relations, and internal party priorities amid ongoing political and security challenges

5 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Central Committee of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) held an expanded meeting on Saturday, under the supervision of KDP President Masoud Barzani, bringing together the party president's deputies, senior party leadership members, committee members, and branch officials to discuss key political, security, and organizational developments.

The meeting, which began with a moment of silence in honor of the martyrs of Kurdistan, including late leaders such as Mustafa Barzani and Idris Barzani, reviewed a wide range of issues related to regional developments, Iraq’s political situation, and the KDP’s internal affairs. Decisions were taken on several matters requiring party direction.

A central focus of the discussions was the broader regional security environment, particularly the ongoing conflict between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran and its impact on Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

The committee expressed concern over continued instability and its consequences, noting that although the Kurdistan Region is not a party to the conflict, it has been repeatedly affected by missile and drone attacks that have caused civilian casualties, material damage, and disruptions to economic activity, including the oil sector.

The committee warned that such continued attacks have heightened public concern and economic pressure in the Kurdistan Region, stressing that targeted strikes on energy infrastructure have had broader implications for Iraq’s energy stability as well.

It reiterated the KDP’s position that dialogue and mutual understanding remain the only viable path to resolving regional disputes and preventing further escalation.

On relations with the federal government in Baghdad, the committee reaffirmed its commitment to addressing outstanding issues within the framework of the Iraqi constitution.

It acknowledged that long-standing disputes, particularly regarding budget allocations, public sector salaries, and financial entitlements, have accumulated over time due to limited progress in implementation.

The KDP leadership emphasized continued engagement with federal authorities through dialogue and official delegations to Baghdad, aiming to remove obstacles and ensure the timely disbursement of financial entitlements to civil servants in the Kurdistan Region.

The meeting also reiterated support for efforts to form the new federal cabinet under the coordination framework, welcoming steps taken by Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi to combat corruption and recover public funds.

The committee expressed hope that such efforts would contribute to strengthening governance and ensuring fair distribution of Iraq’s resources, including the constitutional rights of the Kurdistan Region.

Another key topic was the initiative launched by President Barzani during Eid al-Adha, which the committee described as a constructive step aimed at shifting political disputes from public confrontation to structured dialogue.

The initiative was praised as a responsible effort to ease tensions and encourage political consensus within Kurdistan.

To implement this initiative, a party-level committee has been formed within the KDP politburo to engage with political parties and explore practical solutions to outstanding issues. The process is ongoing, with emphasis placed on responsibility and awareness of the sensitive political environment.

Internally, the Central Committee also reviewed organizational matters and party structures, based on a comprehensive study conducted earlier in line with internal regulations and current conditions in the Kurdistan Region. Recommendations from this review are expected to guide future party reforms and administrative decisions.

The meeting focused on addressing public concerns and advancing the political process in the Kurdistan Region amid ongoing regional and domestic challenges.

The KDP concluded its meeting by reaffirming its commitment to national responsibility, political stability, and peaceful coexistence within Iraq’s federal system, while also stressing the importance of strengthening relations with Baghdad and other Iraqi political forces, including Shiite and Sunni parties, to ensure stability and progress.