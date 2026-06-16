Prime Minister Barzani Extends Hijri New Year Greetings to Muslims Worldwide

Masrour Barzani expresses hope that the year 1448 AH will bring peace, stability, and prosperity

5 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday extended his warmest congratulations to Muslims in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and around the world on the occasion of the Islamic New Year 1448 AH.

In a message marking the beginning of the new Hijri year, Barzani conveyed his best wishes to Muslims celebrating the occasion and expressed hope that the year ahead would bring peace, stability, and prosperity.

“I extend my warmest congratulations to the Muslims of Kurdistan, Iraq, and the world on the arrival of the New Hijri Year 1448,” Barzani said in his statement.

The prime minister also offered prayers for a year marked by tranquility and well-being, saying he hoped the new Islamic year would be “a year of peace, calm, and prosperity.”

Barzani concluded his message by wishing all Muslims a blessed and happy Hijri New Year.

The Islamic calendar, also known as the Hijri calendar, begins with the migration of the Prophet Muhammad from Mecca to Medina in 622 AD, an event known as the Hijra. The new year is observed by Muslims worldwide and marks the beginning of a new lunar year in the Islamic calendar.

The message comes as Muslim communities across the region and beyond commemorate the start of 1448 AH with religious observances, prayers, and reflections on the significance of the Hijra and its enduring lessons of faith, perseverance, and unity.