Erbil Set to Receive Air Defense System as Oil Production Nears Restart

Dubardani stated that an air defense system would be installed in Erbil, noting that Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has approved its deployment.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — An air defense system will be deployed in Erbil, and oil companies operating in the Kurdistan Region are expected to resume production next week after receiving security assurances from Baghdad, a member of Iraq's parliamentary Security and Defense Committee said on Tuesday.

Sherwan Dubardani told Kurdistan24 that Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has provided written security guarantees to oil companies, a move aimed at reassuring operators following recent security concerns that affected the energy sector.

Dubardani said an air defense system would be installed in Erbil, adding that Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has approved its deployment.

The lawmaker also announced that oil companies are preparing to restart production next week. According to Dubardani, the initial phase of the restart will see output reach 200,000 barrels per day.

The planned resumption of production comes amid ongoing efforts by the Iraqi federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to revive the Region's oil sector and restore investor confidence. Oil exports from the Kurdistan Region have faced repeated disruptions in recent years due to political disputes, legal challenges, and security threats targeting energy infrastructure.

Recent drone attacks on oil fields in the Kurdistan Region have raised concerns among international oil companies and prompted calls for stronger security measures to protect critical energy facilities. The provision of written security assurances by Baghdad, coupled with plans to deploy an air defense system in Erbil, is expected to strengthen confidence among operators and support the gradual recovery of oil production.

If production resumes as planned, the initial output of 200,000 barrels per day would mark a significant step toward restoring the Kurdistan Region's energy industry and increasing crude supplies to domestic and international markets.