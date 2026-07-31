WSJ: Trump Orders Fresh Military Strikes on Iran

US officials said President Donald Trump has approved a new military operation against Iran, while CENTCOM reported intensified enforcement of maritime sanctions in regional waters.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - US President Donald Trump has ordered a new military operation against Iran aimed at increasing pressure on Tehran, as the United States simultaneously intensified maritime enforcement measures against the Islamic Republic, according to US officials and the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

According to The Wall Street Journal, citing US officials, Trump has approved a fresh round of military strikes intended to increase pressure on Tehran and force it either to surrender or return to the negotiating table.

The officials said the military operation could begin as early as this weekend and continue for several days.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump said he intended to resume intensive military strikes, arguing that a powerful military campaign against Iran would weaken the country's leadership and force Tehran to retreat from its current positions.

Military tensions between Washington and Tehran have escalated following the collapse of the ceasefire announced on July 8.

In recent weeks, US forces have carried out a series of strikes against Iranian military bases and facilities linked to drone operations and naval forces. Iran, in turn, has responded by targeting US bases in the region and creating tensions around the Strait of Hormuz.

According to media reports, the United States and Israel are discussing additional options to increase pressure on Iran, including tightening sanctions, further isolating the Iranian economy through stricter control of land border crossings, targeting Iran's energy infrastructure, and preparing for a new phase of air operations.

Iran, meanwhile, has reiterated its right to respond to any attack, while Israel has indicated it is prepared to participate in any military operation if requested by Washington.

Separately, CENTCOM said on X that US naval forces continue supporting the US blockade against Iran while operating in regional waters.

The command said an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter was prepared for flight aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) as the warship supported the US blockade against Iran.

According to CENTCOM, as of July 31, US forces have redirected 30 commercial vessels, disabled two, and boarded two "to ensure full compliance."

CENTCOM also said the US military had permitted nearly 30 ships carrying humanitarian aid to pass through the blockade.