KRG Delegation Heads to Baghdad for ASYCUDA Implementation Talks at Border Crossings

Preliminary agreement expected as Erbil and Baghdad move toward unified customs system and removal of internal checkpoints

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — A delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is set to visit Baghdad on Wednesday to discuss the implementation of the ASYCUDA customs management system at the Kurdistan Region’s border crossings, in a move aimed at enhancing customs coordination between Erbil and Baghdad and streamlining trade procedures across Iraq.

The delegation is expected to meet with representatives of the federal government on Thursday, when both sides are scheduled to sign a preliminary agreement on the introduction of the Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) at border crossings throughout the Kurdistan Region.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts to unify customs procedures, improve transparency, and facilitate trade between the Kurdistan Region and the rest of Iraq.

Speaking to Kurdistan24, Samer Qasim, head of Iraq’s General Customs Authority, said there is full coordination and strong mutual understanding between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region regarding the implementation of the system at the Region’s border facilities.

“We have complete coordination and good understanding with the Kurdistan Region on implementing the ASYCUDA system at the Region’s border centers,” Qasim said.

He noted that four customs offices currently operate between the Kurdistan Region and Iraq’s central and southern provinces. According to Qasim, these measures were introduced as temporary arrangements to ensure fairness among traders.

He stressed that once the ASYCUDA system is fully implemented, the internal customs checkpoints will be removed and unofficial crossing points closed, a step expected to facilitate the movement of goods and reduce administrative barriers.

Qasim also highlighted the role of customs authorities in combating money laundering and terrorism financing through enhanced monitoring of financial transfers linked to customs declarations.

He explained that customs procedures have been integrated with advance customs declarations and coordinated closely with the Central Bank of Iraq, helping authorities prevent the outflow of hard currency without corresponding imports of legitimate goods.

According to Qasim, the digital customs platform will significantly improve efficiency, allowing customs transactions to be processed and completed within 24 hours once the system becomes operational.

The ASYCUDA system, developed by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, is used by numerous countries worldwide to modernize customs administration, automate trade procedures, and strengthen oversight of cross-border commerce.

The planned agreement reflects ongoing cooperation between Erbil and Baghdad on economic and financial issues, including customs administration, revenue collection, and efforts to enhance transparency in trade flows across Iraq's borders.