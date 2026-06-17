Iran Announces Funeral Procession for Ayatollah Khamenei, Confirms Burial Plans in Iraq

In a video broadcast by Iranian state media, Tehran mayor Alireza Zakani said the farewell ceremony will be held on July 3 and 4 at the Imam Khomeini Mosque in Tehran, followed by the main funeral ceremony in the capital on July 5.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – An Iranian official has announced revised arrangements for the funeral of late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying the ceremonies will span several cities in Iran before concluding with burial in Iraq, though the exact burial location has not been disclosed.

In a video broadcast by Iranian state media, Tehran mayor Alireza Zakani said the farewell ceremony will be held on July 3 and 4 at the Imam Khomeini Mosque in Tehran, followed by the main funeral ceremony in the capital on July 5.

Zakani added that additional commemorative ceremonies are scheduled for July 8 in Qom and Mashhad, two of Iran’s most significant religious centers.

He further stated that the body will then be buried in Iraq, where mourning ceremonies will also be organized. However, he did not specify the exact city where the burial will take place. Iraqi authorities and officials have not yet issued any statements regarding the announcement.

Khamenei was killed on February 28 in a joint U.S. and Israeli airstrike campaign targeting high-ranking officials in Tehran. The 86-year-old former Supreme Leader of Iran was killed at his compound, ending his 36-year rule. His death was officially confirmed by Iranian state media on March 1. His son, Mojtaba Khamenei, was appointed by the Assembly of Experts on March 8, 2026, to succeed him.