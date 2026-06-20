President Barzani Expresses Support for Proposed Iraqi Governors' Conference in Erbil

President Masoud Barzani backed a proposed conference of Iraqi governors in Erbil, calling it a positive step for development. In talks with Baghdad Governor Atwan al-Atwani, he stressed reconciliation, cooperation, and shared progress across Iraq.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - President Masoud Barzani expressed his full support on Saturday for a proposed conference bringing together all Iraqi provincial governors in Erbil, describing the initiative as an important and positive step toward fostering national development.

President Barzani made the remarks during a meeting in Pirmam with Baghdad Governor Atwan al-Atwani and an accompanying delegation, according to a statement released by the Barzani Headquarters on Saturday.

The proposed conference of Iraqi governors, recently initiated by Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, aims to facilitate the exchange of successful administrative and development experiences between the federal provinces and the Kurdistan Region.

During the meeting, the Baghdad delegation praised the historic struggle and sacrifices of the people of Kurdistan in their pursuit of freedom.

According to the statement, Governor Atwani also commended President Barzani's enduring historical role in that struggle, highlighting his efforts to build stability, promote harmony, and drive the reconstruction of the Kurdistan Region, as well as his foundational contributions to the establishment of the new Iraq.

In response, President Barzani reflected on the various stages of the Kurdish people's struggle.

He emphasized that reconciliation, a culture of forgiveness, and social harmony serve as the primary foundations for progress and prosperity in both the Kurdistan Region and the broader Iraqi state.

The discussion also focused on practical governance issues.

"The two sides exchanged views on the Kurdistan Region's development experience, as well as ongoing efforts to improve public services and stability in Baghdad and other Iraqi provinces," the Barzani Headquarters statement read.

Governor Atwani has been in Erbil for several days, holding a series of high-level meetings with KRG officials, including Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, and Erbil Governor Omed Xoshnaw, focusing on urban planning, infrastructure, and expanding federal-regional administrative cooperation.

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