'Barzani Grand Mosque to Promote Coexistence and Learning,' Prime Minister Barzani Says

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani presided over the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the "Barzani Grand Mosque" in Erbil on Sunday, an initiative he described as a historical and vital necessity for the region.

During his keynote address, Prime Minister Barzani outlined the multifaceted dimensions of the project.

He revealed that the conceptual seeds for the mosque were sown three years ago, driven by the realization that "Erbil and Kurdistan require a religious landmark that reflects the devotion and humanitarian spirit of our people, while simultaneously serving as a testament to the Kurdish history of justice and the struggle against oppression."

The Prime Minister emphasized that the project transcends being a mere place of worship.

"It will serve as a hub for future generations to cultivate their knowledge in the sciences and theology, fostering a spirit of peaceful coexistence," he explained. In this vein, the complex will include dedicated sections for other components and faiths, ensuring it serves as a sanctuary for all citizens without distinction.

Regarding the architectural vision, Prime Minister Barzani highlighted the mosque's unique design: "The structure is inspired by the Rashmall and the Kurdish tent. Throughout our history, the Rashmall has been more than a residence; in times of displacement, isolation, revolution, and resistance, it has been a sanctuary and a symbol of resilience against injustice and tyranny."

Full Transcript of the Prime Minister's Speech:

"In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. Distinguished guests, esteemed religious scholars, and Sheikhs of the Orders: you are most welcome. It is a profound pleasure to be in your company on this momentous occasion as we lay the foundation stone for an extraordinary project, one we believe is a historical and vital necessity for Erbil and our beloved Kurdistan.

The idea for the Barzani Grand Mosque emerged three years ago from the conviction that Erbil and Kurdistan needed a symbol, a religious landmark reflecting our people's devotion and humanity, and our storied history of justice and the fight against oppression.

This grand mosque will not only be a place for worship; it will be a multi-faceted center through which we can serve our people and our holy religion, while fostering the peaceful coexistence of all faiths and denominations.

We chose to name this institution after the late Mustafa Barzani, the Barzani Grand Mosque, as a gesture of loyalty and a tribute to our nation's greatest contemporary leader, who became a symbol of devotion, patriotism, justice, and reconciliation. It also reflects the noble values bequeathed to us by the Sheikhs of the Barzan Order. From the era of the martyred Sheikh Abdul Salam to the enlightened Sheikh Ahmed and all the great religious figures our nation has produced, this will be a place to honor their legacy.

The mosque will comprise several distinct sections. As you can see, a significant portion is dedicated to prayer, supplication, and worship. However, other sections will be operational year-round to serve the community. It will be a place of learning for students pursuing theological studies, supported by a large, advanced center at their service. Furthermore, the mosque will host various annual activities designed to benefit the public, particularly the less fortunate among us.

It will be a venue for promoting religious harmony and the coexistence of all faiths and ethnicities, a heritage we take great pride in within Kurdistan. While our land is blessed with many places of worship for all religions, we felt the need for a major symbol that would further elevate Erbil's standing on the global map.

In terms of physical area, this project will be the largest mosque in the world. It will be complemented by an immense park featuring diverse trees and greenery, as well as a large artificial lake, all of which will be open to the public. The project adheres to multiple international standards, some of which have been highlighted today.

The mosque's aesthetic is modeled after the Rashmall and the Kurdish tent, elements that hold a unique place in the history of Kurdistan's various tribes. Often, during times of displacement, revolution, and resistance against tyranny, we were unable to live in cities and sought refuge in these tents. It was in such settings that the late Mustafa Barzani frequently found rest. Therefore, building a mosque in this form is not merely a reflection of Kurdish architecture; it is a transmission of our people's history of struggle, ensuring future generations understand the stages we have passed through.

I am particularly heartened that this architectural vision was conceived by Kurdish minds and realized through the hands and efforts of Kurdish engineers. When I first discussed this concept with the Minister of Endowment, Mr. Pshtiwan, we sought a talented individual who could turn this vision into a reality. Dr. Goran eventually joined us, and after numerous discussions and design iterations, we arrived at the form you see before you today. I commend Engineer Goran for his exceptional work. God willing, construction will begin immediately so this great mosque may soon serve our citizens.

I also wish to extend my gratitude to all those who have expressed their readiness to contribute to the realization of this massive undertaking.

In conclusion, the Barzani Grand Mosque will stand as a symbol, one that demonstrates our people are devoted, humanitarian, and just. It shows we remain ready to serve our nation and country through faith and devotion. As the Divine reminds us, the love of one's homeland is part of faith. Therefore, this mosque is dedicated to all citizens. I hope you remain steadfast in your worship and in your respect for our people's high values and the love of our country.

May you always be successful, and may our country continue to prosper. Thank you very much for being here."