Al-Sharaa Leaves Door Open to Hezbollah Dialogue While Backing Lebanese State

The Syrian president said Damascus remains committed to dialogue and regional stability, stressing that Syria has no intention of becoming involved in any confrontation with Lebanon despite deep grievances over past conflicts.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa said on Sunday that Syria does not seek any form of tension or confrontation with Lebanon, emphasizing that Damascus is focused on supporting stability and pursuing peaceful solutions that serve the interests of both countries.

In an interview with Al Mashhad television, al-Sharaa said Syria remains open to dialogue with all parties, including Hezbollah, if such engagement serves Lebanon's interests and safeguards Syria's national security.

"If dialogue with Hezbollah serves the interests of the Lebanese people and protects Syria's interests, there is no obstacle to holding such talks," al-Sharaa said.

al-Sharaa said improving Syrian-Lebanese relations requires overcoming the legacy left by Syria's former regime, describing previous approaches toward Lebanon as a major mistake.

He noted that both Syrians and Lebanese suffered under past political conditions and stressed the need to build a new relationship based on mutual interests and respect.

The Syrian president also criticized some Lebanese political actors whom he said continue to view current developments through the lens of the past rather than adapting to the region's changing realities.

Addressing the possibility of meeting Hezbollah's leadership, al-Sharaa reiterated that any such step would be considered if it contributed to Lebanon's interests and enhanced Syria's national security.

At the same time, he acknowledged the deep wounds left by Hezbollah's involvement in Syria during the country's conflict.

"We have a very deep wound," al-Sharaa said. "For nearly 14 years, our people endured displacement and migration. Hezbollah committed major actions inside Syria and brought in elements of Iran's Revolutionary Guards. The consequences were visible to everyone."

Despite those grievances, he maintained that dialogue remains essential even with adversaries.

"I believe in dialogue, even with opponents," he said. "Closing the doors of dialogue means opening the doors to war."

Commenting on the prospect of a Lebanon-Israel agreement, al-Sharaa argued that the necessary conditions for a genuine and sustainable peace have not yet been established.

He said any future agreement must be preceded by practical steps that ensure all parties are capable of fulfilling their commitments.

"When promises are made, there must be an ability to implement them," he said.

al-Sharaa added that Syria supports the creation of a peaceful and stable region free from conflict but warned against pursuing rapid solutions without addressing underlying challenges.

The Syrian president stressed that any initiative concerning Lebanon should proceed through the Lebanese state and its official institutions.

He said Syria's role should be to support Lebanese stability and state institutions rather than recreate past patterns of interference.

According to al-Sharaa , all components of Lebanese society, particularly the Shiite community, should feel secure and included in any future political arrangement.

He also called for defining Hezbollah's role within the Lebanese state through a framework that avoids "zero-sum" outcomes and preserves national cohesion.

al-Sharaa said Syria views Lebanon's security as closely linked to its own, arguing that instability in either country quickly affects the other.

He emphasized that geography and shared interests require cooperation, particularly in economic development and reconstruction.

The Syrian president said Damascus is focused on economic recovery, rebuilding institutions, and healing the wounds of the past after years of conflict.

"Syria has no intention of entering into any tension or conflict with Lebanon," al-Sharaa said. "Our goal is to find peaceful and shared solutions that serve both countries and open new doors for cooperation in development and economic affairs."

His remarks came after US President Donald Trump said in a recent interview that his administration was moving closer to handing the Hezbollah file to Syria, with the aim of granting Ahmad al-Sharaa a greater role in managing regional security issues.