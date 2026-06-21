Explosion at Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City Injures 54, Leaves 18 Missing

Authorities launch a search operation for missing workers as emergency teams respond to a blast at one of the world's largest energy and industrial complexes

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - An explosion at a factory in Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City injured 54 people and left 18 others unaccounted for, the country's Interior Ministry announced Monday, as search and rescue operations got underway at the site.

Qatar's Interior Ministry confirmed the incident in a post on X on Monday, stating that 54 people were injured in the explosion and that authorities were actively searching for 18 missing individuals. No further details on the cause of the blast or the nationalities of those affected were immediately provided.

A Complex at the Heart of Global Energy Supply

Ras Laffan Industrial City is one of the most strategically significant industrial zones in the world. Located on Qatar's northeastern coast, it serves as the operational hub for QatarEnergy, the state-owned energy company that manages Qatar's vast liquefied natural gas production, making it a cornerstone of global LNG supply chains that serve markets across Asia, Europe, and beyond.

The complex houses a concentration of petrochemical plants, refinery facilities, and energy infrastructure that few industrial zones anywhere on earth can match in scale or strategic importance. Any disruption at Ras Laffan carries potential implications not only for Qatar's economy but for global energy markets at a moment when those markets are already under significant pressure following months of disruption to Gulf energy exports during the broader regional conflict.

The incident comes as Qatar has been working to restore full operational capacity at its LNG facilities following damage sustained during the conflict. QatarEnergy disclosed on March 19, 2026, that damage to one of its LNG facilities, struck by Iran in retaliation for Israeli strikes on Iran's South Pars gas complex, would result in $20 billion in lost revenue and require up to five years to repair fully.

Search Operations Underway

Qatari authorities did not immediately clarify whether the 18 missing individuals were trapped within the blast zone, unaccounted for in the chaos following the explosion, or otherwise unreachable. Emergency teams were deployed to the site as the search operation commenced.

Further details on the scale of structural damage, the nature of the factory involved, and the condition of the 54 injured are expected to emerge as authorities complete their initial assessment of the scene.