Prime Minister Barzani Emphasizes Advancing Ties with Russia in Meeting with Ambassador Kutrashev

Ambassador Kutrashev conveyed that "the Kurdistan Region holds a special place for the Russian government and leadership," and expressed his country's strong desire to advance and expand relations with Erbil, the statement by Kurdistan Region Government added.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received Russian Ambassador to Iraq Elbrus Kutrashev in Erbil on Monday to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and reviewing the latest regional developments.

During the meeting, which was also attended by Maxim Rubin, the Russian Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, both sides emphasized the importance of furthering ties between the Kurdistan Region and the Russian Federation, according to a statement from the KRG.

Ambassador Kutrashev conveyed that "the Kurdistan Region holds a special place for the Russian government and leadership," and expressed his country's strong desire to advance and expand relations with Erbil, the statement added.

The discussions also covered the latest political and security developments in Iraq and the broader region.

Russia maintains significant economic interests in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, particularly in the energy sector, with substantial investments by Russian companies such as Rosneft and Gazprom Neft in the region's oil and gas industry.

Kutrashev's visit underscores Moscow's continued diplomatic engagement with Erbil amid complex regional dynamics.