US Temporarily Eases Iran Oil Sanctions to Support Ongoing Nuclear, Regional Talks

According to a general license issued by the US Treasury Department, "all transactions" previously prohibited under US sanctions involving the production, sale, and transportation of Iranian-origin crude oil are authorized until 12:01 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on August 21, 2026.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The United States announced on Monday that it is temporarily lifting sanctions on Iran's oil sector, allowing the Islamic Republic to produce, sell, and transport crude oil and related petroleum products through August 21, as Washington seeks to support ongoing negotiations with Tehran.

According to a general license issued by the US Treasury Department, "all transactions" previously prohibited under US sanctions involving the production, sale, and transportation of Iranian-origin crude oil are authorized until 12:01 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on August 21, 2026.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the temporary sanctions relief was granted in response to Iran's commitments during ongoing negotiations, including ensuring "free and open transit" through the Strait of Hormuz and permitting inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to re-enter the country.

The move follows a memorandum of understanding signed by Tehran and Washington last week, which established the framework for negotiations after nearly 40 days of conflict that ended with a fragile ceasefire. Officials from both sides agreed to begin a 60-day period of technical talks in Switzerland aimed at reaching a long-term agreement.

Despite the diplomatic progress, Iran indicated that substantive nuclear negotiations have yet to begin. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said on Monday that only "a very brief discussion" had taken place on the nuclear issue, with no detailed negotiations held so far.

Regional tensions remain a major challenge to the diplomatic process. Fighting in Lebanon between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group had threatened to undermine the ceasefire in recent weeks, although the situation has remained relatively calm since Sunday.

Israeli officials have voiced strong concerns over last week's US-Iran agreement, maintaining that Israeli forces will remain deployed in southern Lebanon and retain the freedom to respond to perceived security threats.

Meanwhile, mediators said Tehran and Washington have established direct communication channels aimed at preserving the ceasefire in Lebanon and ensuring uninterrupted navigation through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global energy supplies.