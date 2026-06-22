Iran's Parliament Speaker Says Tehran Committed to Restoring Lebanon's Sovereignty After Ceasefire

"Based on the decision reached in Switzerland, we are determined to move this process forward to establish Lebanon's sovereignty over its entire territory," he said.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Monday that Tehran remains committed to preserving Lebanon's territorial integrity and supporting efforts to restore the country's full national sovereignty following the cessation of hostilities.

Speaking at a press conference while en route to Oman, Ghalibaf said the fighting had come to an end and that many displaced residents had begun returning to their homes.

"Based on the decision reached in Switzerland, we are determined to move this process forward to establish Lebanon's sovereignty over its entire territory," he said.

Ghalibaf stressed that Iran would continue discussions aimed at strengthening Lebanon's national sovereignty, adding that Tehran would not abandon those efforts until a "final and lasting outcome" is achieved.

His remarks come a day after high-level diplomatic talks between the United States and Iran concluded in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, where the two sides agreed on a 60-day roadmap toward a comprehensive peace agreement intended to end months of regional conflict.

Among the key outcomes of the marathon negotiations was the establishment of a joint Lebanon de-confliction communication cell designed to help preserve the fragile ceasefire along the Israel-Hezbollah border. The talks also produced agreements on maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, temporary U.S. sanctions relief allowing Iranian oil exports through Aug. 21, and progress toward the gradual release of frozen Iranian assets for humanitarian purposes through Qatari banking channels.

The Switzerland negotiations, mediated by Qatar and Pakistan, are expected to continue over the coming weeks as Washington and Tehran seek to finalize a permanent peace framework within the agreed 60-day timeline.