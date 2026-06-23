Four Countries Prepare to Open Diplomatic Missions in Erbil

Speaking to Kurdistan24 on Tuesday, Zirak Zebari, a member of the Iraqi Parliament's Foreign Relations Committee, said Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, and Oman have all indicated their intention to open official diplomatic representations in Erbil.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Four countries have expressed their readiness to establish official diplomatic missions in Erbil, in a move expected to further strengthen the region's international diplomatic presence.

Speaking to Kurdistan24 on Tuesday, Zirak Zebari, a member of the Iraqi Parliament's Foreign Relations Committee, said Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, and Oman have all indicated their intention to open official diplomatic representations in Erbil.

According to Zebari, the four countries have already taken preliminary steps and demonstrated a serious commitment to establishing their missions. However, several external factors have delayed the implementation of the plan.

He explained that the continuing repercussions of the war in Ukraine, along with administrative procedures that must be completed through the federal government in Baghdad, have slowed progress on opening the Ukrainian and Azerbaijani missions.

Meanwhile, Bahrain and Oman remain fully prepared to proceed but have temporarily postponed their plans due to the fragile regional security environment and heightened tensions between Israel and Iran, he added.

Zebari said the Iraqi Parliament's Foreign Relations Committee is actively working to facilitate the process by pressing relevant authorities in Baghdad to remove bureaucratic obstacles and enable the four countries to open their diplomatic missions in Erbil as soon as possible.

He described the planned openings as an important step toward expanding the Kurdistan Region's diplomatic engagement with Arab countries and the broader international community, noting that they would help strengthen political, economic, and cultural ties.

The Kurdistan Region currently hosts 41 foreign consulates and representative offices, according to the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) Department of Foreign Relations. The diplomatic presence includes consulates general, consular and embassy offices, honorary consulates, and offices representing international and regional organizations.

Among the countries maintaining consulates general in Erbil are the United States (which operates its largest global consulate compound in Erbil), the United Kingdom, France, Germany, China, Russia, Türkiye, and Iran, while organizations such as the European Union and several United Nations agencies also maintain offices in the Kurdistan Region.

In addition to hosting foreign missions, the KRG operates 14 representative offices abroad to promote its diplomatic, political, and commercial relations with international partners.