Pakistani PM says 'Spoilers' are Trying to Derail Iran-US Understanding

Pakistan's prime minister voiced support for the Iran-US memorandum of understanding, praised regional mediation efforts, and said Islamabad seeks a role in securing lasting peace across the Middle East

19 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A fragile diplomatic opening between Tehran and Washington came into focus on Tuesday as Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif warned that unnamed "spoilers" were attempting to sabotage the recently reached memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States, while reiterating Pakistan's commitment to supporting regional peace efforts.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday, Sharif said certain actors were seeking to undermine the understanding reached between Tehran and Washington.

"There are disruptive parties that want the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States to fail," Sharif said.

The Pakistani prime minister stressed that conflict in the region would bring widespread destruction, while praising the efforts of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Egypt for supporting initiatives aimed at achieving peace.

Sharif also sent a message to Iran's Supreme Leader, saying Iran had succeeded in reaching a ceasefire agreement and memorandum of understanding while preserving its dignity.

"Please convey my message to the Supreme Leader that Iran managed to reach a ceasefire and a memorandum of understanding while maintaining its honor," he said.

He further praised the Iranian people, describing them as courageous and noting that the country possesses significant resources.

"The Iranian people are brave, and their country is rich in resources. It will soon become one of the fastest-growing economies," Sharif stated.

Addressing the contents of the agreement, the Pakistani premier clarified that the memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington does not address Iran's ballistic missile program.

For his part, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian described Pakistan as an important strategic partner of Iran and said the two sides had held constructive and productive discussions.

"We believe in peace and security in the region and among nations, and we appreciate the government of Pakistan," Pezeshkian said.

The Iranian president noted that the meeting focused on the latest regional and international developments.

"We firmly believe that the progress of West Asia is linked to achieving peace, security, and regional cooperation among countries," he added.

Pezeshkian also thanked Islamabad for its efforts in facilitating negotiations and helping advance the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States.

"We appreciate Pakistan's role in facilitating the negotiations and reaching the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States," he said.

The remarks come as diplomatic activity continues across the Middle East, with regional leaders emphasizing sovereignty, dialogue, and de-escalation.

Earlier on Tuesday, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun reaffirmed Lebanon's rejection of continued Israeli military presence in southern Lebanon and denounced foreign interference in the country's affairs. He also expressed hope that ongoing US-mediated talks would help restore Lebanon's sovereignty and contribute to long-term stability.

The negotiations are taking place against the backdrop of renewed tensions in southern Lebanon despite a fragile ceasefire, underscoring the broader regional importance of diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing further escalation and strengthening stability.

Sharif's remarks highlighted Islamabad's desire to play an active role in regional diplomacy, while both Pakistani and Iranian leaders presented the Tehran-Washington understanding as an opportunity to advance peace, cooperation, and economic development across the region.