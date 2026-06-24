Iran Foreign Minister Discusses Regional Developments with Hamas Official

Araghchi reiterates Tehran's support for Palestinians as Iran seeks to advance post-conflict diplomacy

36 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held talks with a senior Hamas official on Wednesday to discuss recent regional developments, including ongoing diplomatic efforts following a landmark agreement between Iran and the United States aimed at ending hostilities across the Middle East.

According to Iranian state television, Araghchi spoke by phone with Basem Naeem, a member of Hamas's political bureau, and reviewed the latest developments in the region.

The conversation comes less than a week after Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum of understanding designed to establish a lasting framework for de-escalation following months of conflict.

While the agreement does not specifically address the war in Gaza, it calls for an “immediate and permanent cessation of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.”

Hamas has welcomed the agreement, expressing hope that it could contribute to ending the conflict in the Gaza Strip, where more than two years of war have caused widespread destruction and a severe humanitarian crisis.

During the call, Araghchi reaffirmed Iran's longstanding support for the Palestinian cause, describing it as a central element of the country's foreign policy.

According to a transcript cited by Iranian state television, the foreign minister stressed the Islamic Republic's “continued support for Palestinians and their just cause until their legitimate national rights are fully realized.”

Iran has positioned itself as one of the strongest regional backers of Palestinian groups since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, consistently framing support for Palestine as a key pillar of its regional strategy.

The diplomatic outreach also comes as Tehran seeks to consolidate gains from its recent understanding with Washington. On Tuesday, Araghchi accompanied Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on an official visit to Pakistan, which has played a mediating role in negotiations between Iran and the United States.

The visit underscored Islamabad's growing diplomatic involvement in efforts to reduce regional tensions and support broader political arrangements aimed at stabilizing the Middle East following years of conflict involving multiple regional actors.