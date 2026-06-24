US Airstrike Kills Senior ISIS Leader in Northwest Syria, CENTCOM Says

Military says operation targeted Ali Husayn al-‘Ulaywi as part of ongoing campaign to dismantle remaining ISIS networks

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Wednesday that its forces killed a senior Islamic State (ISIS) leader in a precision airstrike in northwest Syria, underscoring Washington's continued efforts to prevent the militant group from rebuilding its operational capabilities.

According to a statement released by CENTCOM, the strike was carried out on June 19 and resulted in the death of Ali Husayn al-‘Ulaywi, whom the U.S. military identified as a senior ISIS leader.

CENTCOM said the operation was part of ongoing efforts to disrupt and eliminate militants who pose a threat to U.S. interests, allies, and partners in the region.

“The precision strike killed Ali Husayn al-‘Ulaywi and is part of ongoing U.S. efforts to disrupt and eliminate terrorists seeking to attack Americans abroad or the U.S. homeland,” the command said in its statement.

The U.S. military added that it continues to work closely with regional partners in counterterrorism operations aimed at preventing ISIS from reconstituting its networks across Syria and Iraq.

“CENTCOM and our partners remain committed to rooting out remaining remnants of ISIS to ensure its enduring defeat,” CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper said.

“We will continue to defend the U.S. homeland, our service members, and allies and partners across the region,” he added.

The strike comes as ISIS remains significantly weakened compared with the height of its power a decade ago, when the group controlled large swaths of territory across Iraq and Syria. However, security officials have repeatedly warned that the organization continues to operate through sleeper cells and insurgent networks capable of carrying out attacks and exploiting security gaps.

In Syria, U.S. forces and their local partners have maintained pressure on ISIS remnants through intelligence-driven operations, raids, and airstrikes. Similar efforts continue in neighboring Iraq, where security forces regularly conduct operations against suspected ISIS hideouts in remote and mountainous areas.

Although ISIS lost its self-declared caliphate in 2019 following years of military campaigns led by the U.S.-backed coalition, the group continues to pose a security challenge in parts of Syria and Iraq. U.S. military officials have consistently argued that sustained counterterrorism operations are necessary to prevent the organization from regrouping and threatening regional stability.

The latest strike reflects Washington's ongoing commitment to maintaining a counterterrorism presence in the region despite broader shifts in U.S. military priorities and repeated concerns about the potential resurgence of extremist groups amid continuing instability in Syria.