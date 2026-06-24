Iraq-U.S. Ties to Shift from Military Cooperation to Economic Partnership, PM Says

Al-Zaidi added that Iraq's relationship with the United States is entering a new phase, saying, "The relationship with the United States will shift from a military one to an economic partnership."

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi said on Wednesday that relations between Iraq and the United States are set to transition from a military-focused partnership to one centered on economic cooperation, while emphasizing his government's commitment to combating corruption and strengthening state authority.

Speaking to IMI, al-Zaidi said that fighting corruption remains his top priority.

"Combating corruption is at the top of my priorities," the prime minister stated.

Al-Zaidi added that Iraq's relationship with the United States is entering a new phase, saying, "The relationship with the United States will shift from a military one to an economic partnership."

He also noted progress in efforts to consolidate state control over weapons, stating that "most factions have already begun handing over their weapons to the state."

Addressing Iraq's energy sector, al-Zaidi said Baghdad wants the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to increase Iraq's oil production quota in line with the country's production capabilities and population size.

"We want OPEC to increase our oil production in line with Iraq's oil capabilities and population size," he said.

The prime minister further stated that the complete withdrawal of U.S. forces from Iraq would eliminate the rationale for armed resistance groups operating in the country.

"After the withdrawal of all U.S. forces, there will be no justification or need for any resistance in Iraq," al-Zaidi said.

Al-Zaidi is scheduled to visit Washington, D.C. in mid-July for talks with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House. The visit will mark his first official trip abroad since assuming office in May.