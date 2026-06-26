Trump Accuses Iran of Violating Ceasefire with Strait of Hormuz Drone Attack

US President Donald Trump accused Iran of violating the ceasefire agreement after alleging that Tehran launched four one-way attack drones at ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, damaging a cargo vessel.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - US President Donald Trump on Friday accused the Islamic Republic of Iran of violating the ceasefire agreement after claiming Tehran launched at least four one-way attack drones at ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, with one drone striking a cargo vessel.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said one of the drones hit the upper deck of "a large and very expensive cargo carrying ship."

According to Trump, the vessel sustained damage but was able to continue its voyage.

He also claimed that US forces shot down the three remaining drones before they reached their targets.

Trump described the alleged drone attack as a breach of the ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran shot at least four One Way Attack Drones at Ships transversing the Strait of Hormuz. One of the Drones solidly hit the upper deck of a large and very expensive Cargo Carrying Ship. Damage was done, but the Ship was able to proceed on its way. We knocked down three other Drones. Obviously, this is a foolish violation of our Ceasefire Agreement," Trump wrote.

The statement did not identify the cargo ship involved or provide further details about the alleged incident.