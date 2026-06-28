Exclusive - Iraq Anti-Corruption Sweep Expands: Key Arrests Revealed

An informed source told Kurdistan24 that the majority of today's arrests were predicated on the confessions of Adnan al-Jumaili, with each suspect facing distinct legal charges.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The federal campaign to dismantle Iraq's entrenched graft networks is rapidly expanding far beyond its initial targets. An informed source has exclusively revealed to Kurdistan24 the identities of several prominent political and business figures detained during Sunday's sweeping security operations, marking a significant escalation in the nation's ongoing institutional reckoning.

According to the informed source, the majority of the recent detentions are directly tethered to the sprawling confessions of Adnan al-Jumaili, the former Undersecretary of the Ministry of Oil.

As investigators continue to corroborate his extensive testimony, the federal dragnet has steadily widened.

The source indicated that authorities are pursuing distinct legal allegations against each newly named suspect, emphasizing that the inquiries remain intensely active. Federal prosecutors are currently meticulously building individualized legal cases rather than relying on a singular blanket accusation to prosecute the sprawling network.

The newly disclosed list of detainees underscores the investigation's reach into the upper echelons of both the state bureaucracy and the private sector.

Among those currently held is Ali Ma'arij al-Bahadli, the former Undersecretary of the Ministry of Oil for Distribution. He is joined in custody by Hassan al-Khafaji, a prominent regional gold merchant who is facing serious corruption-related allegations.

The sweep has also ensnared influential figures from the legislative branch, including former parliamentarian Alia Nassif, who authorities allege was involved in the use of forged official documents.

Furthermore, the operation reportedly resulted in the arrest of Hossein Moanes Jabbar al-Hijami, the head of the Harakat Hoquq parliamentary bloc. The investigation centers on allegations that al-Hijami orchestrated the illegal seizure of privately owned land. All claims remain subject to formal judicial proceedings, and official confirmation of criminal responsibility remains pending.

To prevent suspects from fleeing the jurisdiction as the probe deepens, the Iraqi Council of Ministers has imposed an immediate travel ban on all individuals named in the ongoing inquiry, the source told Kurdistan24.

The operational footprint of the crackdown has now expanded well beyond the federal capital.

Security forces have reportedly executed arrest warrants across the central and southern provinces, including Babil, Diwaniyah, Nasiriyah, and Najaf. In Babil, local officials confirmed to Kurdistan24 that former governor Sadeq Madlool was among four individuals taken into federal custody, signaling that provincial leadership is equally vulnerable to the current judicial offensive.

These sprawling provincial arrests closely follow a highly coordinated early morning raid executed by the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service inside Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone.

As reported by Kurdistan24 correspondent Dylan Barzan, elite tactical units moved with surgical precision to apprehend senior officials and sitting lawmakers within their residential compounds.

The midnight operation, which analysts view as one of the most substantial corruption probes in modern Iraqi history, was originally catalyzed by al-Jumaili's arrest.

Previous judicial disclosures detailed the recovery of more than $85 million in illicitly acquired assets, including 98 billion Iraqi dinars, 21 luxury vehicles, and $11 million in physical currency hidden inside residential walls and buried underground.

As federal investigators continue to sift through the recovered financial evidence and interrogate the newly detained suspects, further arrests remain a distinct possibility.

While the Iraqi judiciary will ultimately bear the responsibility of determining the legal culpability of those swept up in the current dragnet, the latest operational expansion leaves no doubt regarding Baghdad's intentions.

Driven by a powerful mandate for systemic reform, this widening anti-corruption campaign represents a fundamental, unprecedented challenge to the impunity that has long shielded Iraq's political and economic elite.