Iraqi State Media: 47 Lawmakers and Officials Arrested in Corruption Probe

On Sunday, high-level sources informed the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that 47 suspects, including sitting MPs and government officials, have been taken into custody for graft.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraqi authorities arrested 47 parliamentarians and high-ranking officials on corruption charges early Sunday following a massive security operation in Baghdad's Green Zone, state media and federal officials reported.

Authorities have announced the arrest of 47 Iraqi parliamentarians and officials on charges of corruption.

The Federal Integrity Commission has confirmed the initiation of strict measures to execute court-ordered arrests for those implicated in the misappropriation of public funds, emphasizing the unified support of all branches of government.

On Sunday, high-level sources informed the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that 47 suspects, including sitting MPs and government officials, have been taken into custody for graft.

Names and positions of some of the prominent individuals arrested today include:

- Muthanna al-Samarrai: Leader of the Azm Alliance.

- Ziad al-Janabi: Member of the Iraqi Parliament and Chairman of the Parliamentary Integrity Committee.

- Alia Nassif: Member of the Iraqi Parliament and Vice-Chair of the Parliamentary Integrity Committee.

- Bahaa Nouri: Member of the Iraqi Parliament.

- Mohammed al-Karbouli: Member of the Iraqi Parliament.

- Mohammed Jamil al-Mayahi: Member of the Iraqi Parliament.

- Hassan al-Khafaji: Member of the Iraqi Parliament.

- Abdul Rahman al-Luizi: Member of the Iraqi Parliament.

- Mudhar al-Karwi: Member of the Iraqi Parliament.

- Hind al-Abbasi: Member of the Iraqi Parliament.

- Mohammed Farman al-Jubouri: Member of the Iraqi Parliament.

- Bushra al-Qaisi: Member of the Iraqi Parliament.

- Mohammed Saihoud: Former Member of the Iraqi Parliament.

- Ali Ma'arij: Undersecretary of the Ministry of Oil for Distribution.

- Ibrahim al-Sumaidaie: Political Analyst and Legal Expert.

Notably, the arrests include the top leadership of the Iraqi Parliament's own Integrity Committee, Ziad al-Janabi and his deputy, Alia Nassif.

In a formal communiqué, the Iraqi Federal Integrity Commission stated it has implemented rigorous measures to execute court orders targeting individuals accused of compromising public assets.

The Commission characterized this achievement as the result of a unified effort between the judiciary, executive, and legislative branches.

The Commission emphasized that all proceedings are being conducted with meticulous adherence to the law, drawing strength from absolute public support and the unwavering backing of the President of the Supreme Judicial Council, the Prime Minister, and the Speaker of Parliament.

The body pledged to maintain full transparency throughout the investigation.

The early morning operations spanned Baghdad, Salahuddin, Anbar, and Nineveh.

While government officials have yet to provide a formal live briefing, the crackdown is widely seen as a direct consequence of the recent arrest of Adnan al-Jumaili, the former Ministry of Oil Undersecretary known as the "Oil Whale."

Al-Jumaili's arrest in May 2026 led to the seizure of hundreds of billions of dinars, tens of millions of dollars in buried cash, luxury properties, and vast quantities of gold.

This article was updated on Sunday, Jun. 28, 2026, at 03:57pm.