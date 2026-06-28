State Of Law Coalition Backs Iraqi Government's Anti-Corruption Campaign

The coalition pledged full support for Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi's campaign against corruption, calling for continued legal action to recover public funds and strengthen the rule of law.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A broad political endorsement emerged on Sunday as Iraq's State of Law Coalition declared its full support for Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi's anti-corruption campaign, urging the government and judiciary to continue pursuing those accused of embezzling public funds and holding them accountable.

On Sunday, Nouri al-Maliki, head of the State of Law Coalition, issued an official message on X addressed to Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi and Iraq's judiciary, congratulating them on launching what he described as a campaign to pursue individuals who had "played with the wealth of the Iraqi people."

Maliki reaffirmed his personal support, as well as that of the coalition, for the efforts of the prime minister and judicial institutions to "establish justice and hold accountable anyone who betrayed the public trust."

He also urged Al-Zaidi and the judiciary to remain steadfast in the campaign, saying they should continue "until the very end," adding that the Iraqi people had been waiting for such a step "for a very long time."

Separately on Sunday, Othman Shaibani, a member of parliament representing the State of Law Coalition, said in a statement that the coalition supports the measures adopted by the Iraqi government in coordination with oversight and judicial authorities.

He stressed that these steps are essential to protecting public wealth, reinforcing the authority of the state, and upholding the rule of law.

The statement argued that widespread corruption and the looting of state resources had stalled numerous important and strategic projects while depriving Iraqi citizens of basic rights and essential public services.

The coalition emphasized that the anti-corruption campaign should continue without discrimination or political pressure, calling for all individuals involved in corruption cases to be held accountable and for stolen public funds to be returned to the state treasury.

The statement concluded by thanking both the President of Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council and Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi for their continued support and follow-up of corruption-related cases across the country.