Trump Says US-Iran Nuclear Talks Making Progress Amid Fresh Regional Tensions

"We hit them very hard... but we're getting along very well," Trump added, referring to recent tensions between Washington and Tehran while emphasizing the positive trajectory of the negotiations.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that indirect nuclear talks between the United States and Iran were progressing well, expressing optimism over efforts to curb Tehran's nuclear program despite renewed tensions between Iran and Israel.

"As far as things are going, the denuclearization of Iran is moving along well. They've had very good meetings, and we'll see," Trump told reporters before departing for North Dakota aboard the new Air Force One aircraft gifted by Qatar.

"We hit them very hard... but we're getting along very well," Trump added, referring to recent tensions between Washington and Tehran while emphasizing the positive trajectory of the negotiations.

The latest round of indirect talks, held in Doha, is aimed at easing tensions between the two countries following recent military exchanges and advancing efforts to limit Iran's nuclear activities.

Trump's remarks came hours after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that Tehran would respond decisively to any threat against the Iranian people or its leadership following comments by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz suggesting the possibility of renewed military action.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Araghchi said Iran would "confront any threat targeting our people and our leadership."

The Iranian foreign minister also said Tehran's understanding with Washington was clear and expressed confidence that the U.S. president remained committed to restraining Israel. However, he warned that if Israel failed to do so, Iran would "teach them a lesson they will never forget."

The comments followed remarks by Katz during a ceremony commemorating soldiers killed in the Lebanon war, where he said Israel was prepared to launch a third strike against Iran if necessary.

Katz argued that the events of Oct. 7 showed Israel could not afford to wait for threats to materialize, saying the country had already carried out two preemptive strikes against Iran and would conduct another if required.

He also said Israeli forces would remain in security zones in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza indefinitely, signaling that Israel had no plans to withdraw from those areas.