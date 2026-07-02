KRG, Baghdad Agree to Form Joint Team to Accelerate Mass Grave Exhumations

On Thursday, Aram Nuri, Director of the Mass Graves Department at the KRG Ministry of Martyrs and Anfal Affairs, told Kurdistan24 that the ministry recently held an important meeting with the head of Iraq's Foundation of Martyrs, during which the issue of mass graves was a key topic of discussion.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Director of the Mass Graves Department at the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) Ministry of Martyrs and Anfal Affairs announced that the ministry has reached an understanding with Baghdad to establish a joint team aimed at accelerating the exhumation of mass graves and coordinating amendments to relevant legislation.

On Thursday, Aram Nuri, Director of the Mass Graves Department at the KRG Ministry of Martyrs and Anfal Affairs, told Kurdistan24 that the ministry recently held an important meeting with the head of Iraq's Foundation of Martyrs, during which the issue of mass graves was a key topic of discussion.

Nuri said the ministry presented several observations and proposals to the Iraqi side. One of its main concerns was that Iraq's Mass Graves Directorate had been conducting its work independently, without consulting the KRG Ministry of Martyrs and Anfal Affairs or involving other relevant institutions in the exhumation process.

He explained that the ministry proposed reestablishing a joint committee between the KRG Ministry of Martyrs and Anfal Affairs and Iraq's Foundation of Martyrs, similar to a previous mechanism, to supervise and accelerate the exhumation of mass graves.

Another major issue discussed was Iraq's Mass Graves Law. Nuri said that although the law is already in force, amendments are currently being drafted. The KRG ministry submitted written recommendations requesting that responsibility for mass grave affairs be formally shared between the KRG Ministry of Martyrs and Anfal Affairs and Iraq's Foundation of Martyrs.

"This is a joint issue," Nuri said. "Our ministry maintains the complete records of Anfal victims and their families, and those buried in these mass graves are victims of genocide. Therefore, it is unacceptable for us to be excluded from or left uninformed about this process."

According to Nuri, the head of Iraq's Foundation of Martyrs, welcomed the proposals and directed the Foundation's Director General of Legal Affairs to begin consultations with the KRG ministry on drafting a joint memorandum of understanding.

He added that Iraqi officials are expected to visit the Kurdistan Region in the near future to continue discussions and formally sign the agreement.

A delegation from the KRG Ministry of Martyrs and Anfal Affairs has been in Baghdad for several days, holding talks with Iraqi officials on a range of issues, including meetings with the Iraqi Prime Minister.