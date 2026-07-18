Kuwait Reports Casualties and Damage Following Iranian Attacks

Kuwait said Iranian attacks injured oil sector employees and damaged critical infrastructure, while Iran's Revolutionary Guard claimed responsibility for a separate strike on a US air base in Jordan.

46 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kuwait's National Petroleum Company announced on Saturday that a series of Iranian attacks targeting key oil sector facilities injured several employees and caused significant material damage, as regional tensions continued to escalate.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the company said the repeated Iranian "aggression" against oil sector facilities resulted in injuries to several workers and damage to multiple sites.

Separately, Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned attacks targeting a power generation and water desalination facility, describing them as Iranian aggression.

In its statement, the ministry said the repeated targeting of the country's infrastructure "reflects an escalatory approach and constitutes a clear violation of international law."

The ministry also reaffirmed Kuwait's right to protect its security and defend its territory and national infrastructure.

Earlier on Saturday, the Kuwaiti military announced that its air defense systems had intercepted several Iranian ballistic missiles and drones within the country's airspace.

According to the military, debris from the intercepted missiles and drones fell in several areas, causing only material damage and no casualties.

The military added that the attacks targeted oil facilities, electricity infrastructure, and water facilities, resulting in fires and significant damage.

The developments came after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced earlier on Saturday that it had launched attacks against several US military and logistical facilities in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan.

In a separate statement issued on Saturday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its air force carried out a missile and drone strike against aircraft shelters and a main aircraft parking apron at the US-operated Azraq Air Base in Jordan.

The IRGC said the operation was conducted as part of the 20th phase of Operation "Nasr 2."

According to the statement, the attack destroyed at least two fighter aircraft and three other US aircraft, while causing significant damage to several additional aircraft.

The IRGC said the strike was carried out in response to US actions and accused US forces of targeting civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, bridges, railway lines, ports, and airports, as well as killing civilians.

In another part of its statement, the IRGC addressed the people and armed forces of Jordan, calling on them to confront US forces in the country and asserting that American forces are occupying the region and should leave Jordanian territory.

The latest statements from Kuwait and Iran reflect the continued escalation across the region, with attacks and counterclaims involving critical infrastructure and military installations in multiple countries.