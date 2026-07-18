Erbil and Jalal Talabani International Airports Remain Operational Despite Regional Tensions

Erbil and Jalal Talabani International airports remain fully operational despite regional missile attacks, with officials confirming open airspace and normal flight operations.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Erbil International Airport and Jalal Talabani International Airport remained fully operational on Saturday despite heightened regional security tensions and overnight missile attacks, with airport authorities stressing that the Kurdistan Region's airspace remains open and aviation services continue under normal operating procedures.

The reassurances came after several airlines suspended selected services in response to the evolving regional security situation, prompting concerns among travelers over possible disruptions.

Airport officials, however, drew a clear distinction between commercial decisions made by individual carriers and the operational status of the airports themselves, emphasizing that neither airport has been closed nor has any official restriction been imposed on regional airspace.

Maintaining uninterrupted air connectivity during periods of regional instability carries significance beyond aviation logistics.

Regular airport operations help preserve passenger confidence, sustain commercial links, facilitate humanitarian and business travel, and reinforce the Kurdistan Region's broader economic resilience at a time when developments across the Middle East continue to affect transportation networks.

Ahmed Hoshyar, Director of Erbil International Airport, told Kurdistan24 that flight operations are continuing according to schedule and that the airport's operational status has not changed.

Addressing reports of an overnight lull in air traffic, Hoshyar explained that the temporary pause reflected the existing flight schedule rather than any security-related suspension.

He noted that no flights had been scheduled during a three-hour period overnight, meaning aircraft movements naturally ceased before normal operations resumed.

His comments were intended to reassure passengers that arrivals and departures continue to be managed under standard procedures despite the broader regional security environment.

Authorities at Jalal Talabani International Airport delivered a similar message, confirming that airport operations remain unaffected even though several airlines independently cancelled certain flights.

Officials said scheduled airport services continue, underscoring that the disruptions involve individual airline networks rather than airport infrastructure or government-imposed restrictions.

According to current flight schedules, airlines including Pegasus Airlines, Turkish Airlines, AnadoluJet and Royal Jordanian cancelled selected services to and from Erbil and Sulaimani.

Airport authorities indicated these decisions were taken by the respective carriers as they assessed regional operating conditions, not because of airport closures.

The latest statements also reinforce a consistent message that airport management has maintained throughout recent security incidents.

Earlier, following the interception of drones over Erbil, Hoshyar assured travelers through Kurdistan24 that the capital's airspace remained fully open and that flight operations continued without interruption.

At the time, he emphasized that aircraft were departing and arriving according to their published schedules while reiterating that the city's airspace remained safe for civilian aviation.

Saturday's update reflects the same operational approach.

Rather than introducing emergency restrictions, airport authorities have continued to emphasize scheduled operations, close monitoring of developments and clear communication with passengers.

That continuity has become increasingly important as regional tensions periodically raise questions about the reliability of air travel across neighboring countries.

By maintaining normal airport operations while distinguishing between official aviation procedures and commercial airline decisions, officials have sought to provide travelers with accurate information and reduce unnecessary uncertainty.

The continued functioning of Erbil and Jalal Talabani International airports also highlights the importance of preserving reliable transport links during periods of heightened geopolitical tension.

International airports serve as critical gateways for commerce, diplomatic engagement, tourism, humanitarian travel and investment, making operational continuity an essential element of regional stability.

For now, airport officials say both international airports remain open, the Kurdistan Region's airspace continues to accommodate civilian flights, and aviation operations are proceeding under normal procedures.

While individual airlines may continue adjusting schedules in response to evolving regional conditions, authorities have reiterated that airport operations themselves remain stable and uninterrupted.