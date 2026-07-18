Why Gulf States Are Avoiding Military Retaliation Against Iran

As regional tensions intensify, Gulf governments are prioritizing economic stability, diplomatic flexibility, and stronger collective defense instead of direct military confrontation with Iran.

29 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - As military tensions once again ripple across the Arabian Gulf, one question increasingly shapes the regional debate: why have Gulf governments continued to avoid direct military retaliation against Iran despite repeated attacks on their territory and critical infrastructure?

The answer, according to analysts and regional observers interviewed by Kurdistan24 Arabic, lies less in military capability than in strategic calculation.

Across Gulf capitals, restraint has evolved into a deliberate national security doctrine designed to protect long-term political and economic interests while denying adversaries the broader regional conflict they may seek.

Recent weeks have seen renewed instability after the gradual unraveling of understandings that had temporarily reduced tensions between Washington and Tehran.

The return of attacks linked to the confrontation between the United States and Iran has once again placed Gulf states on the front line, with strikes affecting several countries across the region and extending beyond the Gulf to neighboring states.

Yet despite possessing some of the Middle East's most advanced air forces and missile defense systems, Gulf governments have stopped short of responding militarily.

Their approach reflects a broader assessment that the strategic costs of entering a direct conflict could outweigh any immediate military gains.

That calculation is closely tied to the Gulf's sweeping economic transformation agendas.

Countries such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have invested heavily in ambitious diversification strategies intended to reduce dependence on hydrocarbons, attract foreign investment, expand tourism, and establish themselves as global commercial hubs.

For policymakers, preserving stability has become inseparable from protecting these long-term development plans.

Saudi writer and political analyst Ashq bin Mohammed bin Saidan told Kurdistan24 Arabic that Gulf governments are consciously seeking to avoid being drawn into a wider confrontation.

In his assessment, regional actors attempting to broaden the conflict would benefit from a military response that transforms targeted states into active belligerents.

Instead, he argued, Gulf leaders have chosen to prioritize economic continuity while recognizing the particular challenges posed by Iran's asymmetric military doctrine and its network of regional partners.

His analysis suggests that conventional military superiority does not automatically translate into strategic advantage when confronting an opponent capable of employing missile attacks, irregular tactics, and proxy forces across multiple theaters.

A different interpretation comes from Ali Mohammed al-Hayl, a professor at Qatar University, who views the current escalation primarily through the lens of diplomacy.

Speaking to Kurdistan24 Arabic, he argued that recent tensions emerged after diplomatic momentum surrounding negotiations with Iran deteriorated.

According to al-Hayl, regional mediation efforts involving several countries had previously helped create space for dialogue, and he maintained that Gulf governments continue to favor coexistence with Iran despite the present crisis.

Although the two analysts differ in their reading of recent developments, both portray Gulf policy as one centered on limiting escalation rather than expanding it.

Military readiness nevertheless remains a central component of that strategy.

Gulf states continue to field sophisticated combat aircraft, including F-15s, F-16s, and Eurofighter platforms, while relying heavily on Patriot and THAAD missile defense systems integrated with broader American security architecture.

Recent attacks, however, have also highlighted the limits of purely defensive measures.

Missile interceptions have prevented numerous strikes, yet incidents across several Gulf states have exposed vulnerabilities in regional air defense networks.

A friendly-fire episode involving two U.S. aircraft in Kuwait earlier this year further underscored the operational complexity of defending increasingly contested airspace.

Rather than prompting immediate offensive action, these challenges appear to be accelerating discussions about deeper regional security cooperation.

Bloomberg has reported that the United Arab Emirates has encouraged greater military coordination with Saudi Arabia and Qatar, although consensus on a unified response has yet to emerge.

Strategic expert Khalid al-Sallal points to an evolving regional agenda focused on strengthening collective deterrence, expanding integrated air defense capabilities, and broadening defense partnerships with countries including Türkiye and Pakistan while simultaneously investing in domestic military industries.

Taken together, these initiatives illustrate a security policy that seeks to increase resilience without crossing the threshold into direct war. Military preparedness and diplomatic engagement are increasingly being treated as complementary rather than competing approaches.

As tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to reverberate across the region, Gulf governments appear determined to preserve that balance.

Their objective is not merely to withstand immediate security challenges but to safeguard the political stability and economic transformation that have become central to their national strategies. In that sense, restraint is emerging not as hesitation, but as a calculated effort to shape the regional security environment on their own terms.

Summary As tensions between Iran and the United States intensify, Gulf states are pursuing strategic restraint instead of military retaliation. Analysts say protecting economic transformation, preserving regional stability, and strengthening collective defense now shape Gulf security policy.



Mothafar M. Mzuri, a Kurdistan24 journalist, contibuted to this report.