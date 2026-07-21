Iraqi Security Forces Foil Drone Manufacturing Plot in Baghdad, Arrest Three

In a statement, the INSS said the operation was carried out following precise intelligence gathering and under the direct supervision of the investigative judge of the Third Investigative Court, which handles National Security Service cases.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iraq's National Security Service (INSS) announced on Tuesday that it had dismantled an alleged drone manufacturing workshop in central Baghdad, arresting three suspects and seizing dozens of drone components in what it described as a preemptive intelligence operation.

In a statement, the INSS said the operation was carried out following precise intelligence gathering and under the direct supervision of the investigative judge of the Third Investigative Court, which handles National Security Service cases.

Security forces raided the workshop and confiscated 25 drone airframes, along with equipment and tools used in their assembly and production. Authorities also seized a large quantity of carbon-fiber components and other technical materials intended for manufacturing drones.

The INSS said the operation disrupted the alleged plot before it reached its final stage. Investigators are continuing to examine whether the workshop was connected to activities that posed a threat to Iraq's national security.

The three suspects have been detained and will be referred to the courts to face legal proceedings in accordance with Iraqi law, the statement added.

The seizure comes as Iraqi authorities continue efforts to curb the proliferation of drones and other advanced weapons amid persistent security challenges. Armed groups in Iraq have increasingly relied on drones in recent years to carry out attacks against military installations, critical infrastructure, and government facilities.

The Iraqi National Security Service has intensified intelligence-led operations targeting militant networks, weapons smuggling, and illegal arms production, as Baghdad seeks to strengthen internal security and prevent attacks that could destabilize the country.