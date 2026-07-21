Iranian Missiles and Drones Target Jordan, Bahrain as Regional Conflict Widens

Jordan intercepts missiles and drones, Bahrain activates air raid sirens, while U.S. urges Americans worldwide to exercise heightened caution

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iran launched a new wave of missile and drone attacks targeting Jordan and Bahrain on Tuesday, further widening the Middle East conflict as the United States continued strikes against Iranian military infrastructure and warned Americans worldwide to remain on heightened alert.

Jordan's Armed Forces said its air defense systems intercepted and destroyed three Iranian missiles aimed at the kingdom around midday, preventing casualties or material damage.

Earlier in the day, the Jordanian military announced it had also shot down five Iranian drones launched toward the country, likewise reporting no casualties or damage.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed responsibility for the drone operation, claiming it had targeted what it described as a "complex housing U.S. terrorist forces in the region of Rukban," referring to the area near the Jordan-Syria border where U.S.-backed forces maintain a presence.

Bahrain intercepts attacks, sounds sirens

In neighboring Bahrain, authorities activated nationwide air raid sirens after the kingdom's military intercepted what it described as multiple Iranian aerial attacks.

"The siren has been sounded. Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place," Bahrain's Interior Ministry said in a statement posted on X.

The Bahrain Defense Force later confirmed that its air defense systems had intercepted and destroyed several Iranian aerial threats, marking another day of attacks on the Gulf kingdom amid nearly two weeks of renewed hostilities between Washington and Tehran.

No casualties or damage were immediately reported.

U.S. issues global travel alert

As the conflict continues to expand beyond Iran and the Gulf, the U.S. State Department issued a worldwide security alert on Monday urging American citizens to exercise increased caution.

The department advised Americans outside the Middle East to reconsider travel to and through the region, warning that the ongoing conflict has increased the risk of attacks against U.S. diplomatic facilities and locations associated with American citizens worldwide.

CENTCOM reports new strikes on Iran

The latest Iranian attacks followed another round of U.S. military strikes carried out late Monday.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces targeted Iranian military command centers, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and air defense systems in an effort to reduce Tehran's ability to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to CENTCOM, the operation was designed to degrade Iran's military capabilities used to threaten one of the world's most strategically important maritime corridors.

The latest exchanges underscore the continuing escalation of the regional conflict, with Iran expanding attacks beyond direct confrontations with U.S. forces to include neighboring countries hosting American military assets.

Jordan and Bahrain, both key U.S. security partners in the Middle East, have repeatedly intercepted missiles and drones since fighting between the United States and Iran intensified.

The widening conflict has raised concerns over regional stability, the security of U.S. military installations, and the safety of international shipping routes and civilian populations across the Gulf and the broader Middle East.