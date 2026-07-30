Erbil Civil Defense Controls 12 Fires, Major Blaze Destroys Three Warehouses

Speaking on Thursday, Erbil Civil Defense spokesperson Shakhawan Saeed said firefighters responded to nearly a dozen incidents throughout the day.

57 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Erbil Civil Defense successfully brought 12 fires under control across Erbil and its surrounding areas on Thursday, including a major blaze on the Erbil–Kirkuk Road that destroyed three warehouses and caused extensive material damage.

Speaking on Thursday, Erbil Civil Defense spokesperson Shakhawan Saeed said firefighters responded to nearly a dozen incidents throughout the day.

"Today was a difficult day for our teams, with nearly 12 fire incidents in Erbil and its surrounding areas. Fortunately, there were no casualties, and all our personnel and civilians are safe," Saeed said.

He explained that the fires broke out in various locations, including homes, public facilities, and warehouses, adding that all of them have since been extinguished.

Providing details about the largest incident, Saeed said Civil Defense received a report at 8:34 a.m. of a fire at a motor oil warehouse on the Erbil–Kirkuk Road.

"Our teams immediately responded with all available firefighting equipment and engines. However, strong winds caused the fire to spread rapidly, making it difficult to contain quickly," he said.

Saeed stressed that firefighting operations become far more difficult at facilities that fail to comply with fire safety regulations.

"As a result, three warehouses were completely destroyed, causing extensive material damage to both the facilities and nearby properties," he added.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

"Our committees have begun investigating the cause of the fire by reviewing surveillance camera footage, and in coordination with the police and Asayish (domestic security agency), we are working to determine all the details," Saeed said.

Meanwhile, traffic police temporarily closed the Erbil–Kirkuk Road because of heavy smoke and the danger it posed to motorists. The road was reopened after firefighters brought the blaze under control.

Also, the Erbil General Directorate of Health announced that emergency response teams were immediately dispatched to Qushtapa district after the 122 Emergency Coordination Center received reports of several people affected by a fire. Upon arrival, teams began providing medical assistance.

The directorate stated that medical teams treated 18 people suffering from shortness of breath caused by the fire. Of those, eight were transferred to hospitals for further treatment due to the severity of their conditions, while the remaining patients received initial medical care at the scene.