IRGC Claims Strike on U.S. Base in Jordan, Alleges Destruction of F-35 Jets; Amman Says Missiles Intercepted

In a statement addressed to the Jordanian people, the IRGC said the attack was launched "in response to U.S. aggression" and described it as an effort to "help liberate Jordan from American occupation."

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed on Thursday that it carried out a missile strike on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Azraq, Jordan, alleging that it destroyed three U.S. F-35 fighter jets and damaged three others.

In a statement addressed to the Jordanian people, the IRGC said the attack was launched "in response to U.S. aggression" and described it as an effort to "help liberate Jordan from American occupation." It also accused Jordanian authorities of increasing pressure on what it called the enemy through their coordination and policies.

The IRGC said the strike targeted aircraft shelters and maintenance facilities used by U.S. warplanes at the base. It further claimed that several U.S. military officers, technicians, and engineers were killed in the attack.

The statement added that Iran would continue its military campaign until "the last American soldier leaves Islamic lands."

Jordan's Armed Forces, however, said its air defense systems intercepted five missiles launched from Iran toward Jordanian territory. The military said there were no casualties or material damage, without confirming any strike on the air base or losses involving U.S. aircraft.

The competing claims came as Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said the United States and Iran are engaged in negotiations aimed at de-escalating tensions and resolving their confrontation, particularly over the Strait of Hormuz.

The latest developments follow recent remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump, who said Washington would intensify strikes against Iran. An Iranian military commander responded that Iran's armed forces would defend the country's territory and people "until the last breath."