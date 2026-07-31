Trump Warns US Could Face ‘Ceuta-Style’ Migration Crisis if Democrats Win

The US president pointed to the recent migrant influx into Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, where Spanish authorities reported tens of thousands of crossings and dozens of deaths.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - US President Donald Trump warned that the United States could face a migration crisis similar to the one unfolding in Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta if Democrats return to power, citing recent scenes from the Spanish territory as a warning about illegal immigration.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump described images from Ceuta over the past few days as "horrific."

"Remember that picture. That's what we'll be in three years if the wrong side gets into power," Trump said.

He added:

"If the Democrats come to power, you won't have a very good life."

Spanish authorities said tens of thousands of migrants crossed from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta over recent days.

According to Spain's National Police, preliminary estimates indicate that more than 49,000 migrants entered Ceuta from Morocco within the past 24 hours, although officials said it remains difficult to determine the exact number.

A Spanish government source said migrants continued crossing throughout the night and into the early hours of Friday, with the influx showing no immediate signs of slowing.

Spanish authorities separately said that 34 people had died during attempts to cross the border in recent days.

Ceuta is a Spanish autonomous city on the northern coast of Africa that shares a land border with Morocco. The enclave has long served as one of the European Union's external borders and is a frequent destination for migrants seeking to enter Europe from North Africa.