Iraqi, Jordanian, and Egyptian foreign ministers meet in Baghdad

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq's foreign minister, Fuad Hussein, received his Jordanian and Egyptian counterparts on Monday in Baghdad for a three-way meeting that focused largely on politics and security in the greater Middle East and North Africa.

"The ministers discussed economic, regional, and international issues of common concern, and developments in the region, including the Palestinian issue, the Syrian crisis, the war on terrorism, and the Yemeni and Libyan crisis," said Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Ahmed al-Sahaf in a statement.

Iraq announced on Sunday that Jordan's foreign minister, Ayman Safadi, and Egypt's Sameh Shoukry would be arriving the following day after news earlier last week that the meeting had been postponed indefinitely after a deadly two-train collision south of Cairo.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and King Abdullah II of Jordan stressed the importance of holding the tripartite summit "as soon as possible" in a recent phone call.

