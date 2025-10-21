KRG's Runaki Project Delivers 24-Hour Electricity, Slashes Bills for Millions

The KRG's Runaki project now provides 24-hour electricity to 4 million people, slashing bills by 80% and solving a 30-year-old problem, the Electricity Minister announced.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a landmark achievement that fulfills a core promise of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani's ministerial agenda, the Kurdistan Regional Government's ambitious "Runaki" project is successfully delivering 24-hour national electricity to four million citizens, fundamentally transforming daily life and slashing household electricity bills by as much as 80 percent.

Kamal Mohammed Salih, the KRG's Minister of Electricity, announced in a comprehensive press conference on Tuesday that the project, a cornerstone of the Ninth Cabinet's strategic vision, has effectively solved a chronic, 30-year-old electricity problem, ushering in a new era of stability, economic opportunity, and environmental protection for the people of the Kurdistan Region.

The minister detailed the multi-faceted success of a strategy that has combined a massive increase in clean energy production, a revolutionary smart meter rollout, and a sweeping overhaul of the transmission and distribution networks, all accomplished despite significant financial crises and a rapid surge in the number of subscribers.

A Necessary Revolution in an Era of Growth

At the press conference, Minister Kamal Muhammed Salih emphasized that the implementation of the Runaki project was not merely a matter of convenience but a "necessity of this era."

He explained that the KRG's Ninth Cabinet inherited a rapidly growing demand for electricity, with the number of subscribers increasing by approximately 500,000 to a new total of over 1.95 million. This surge in demand required a bold and comprehensive solution, a task he said was being implemented in an "orderly manner" in coordination with the Prime Minister's Office.

The foundation of this success has been a remarkable and strategic increase in electricity production. "Now 4200 megawatts of electricity are being produced, and electricity production in this cabinet has been increased by one thousand and 840 megawatts," the minister announced.

He was keen to stress that this significant increase was not achieved by chance but was the result of a concerted and strategic effort. He credited the "support of the Council of Ministers, the workers, the ministry's employees, the patience of the citizens," and a series of critical reforms, including renegotiating contracts to reduce costs and, most importantly, a decisive shift toward clean energy, particularly natural gas.

The minister provided a detailed breakdown of the power stations where this new capacity has been added, showcasing the geographical breadth of the production increase. The largest of these is the Bazian station, which has added a massive 750 megawatts.

This is followed by the Khormale station with 500 megawatts, the Khabat Steam station with 300 megawatts, and the Garmian station with 165 megawatts. Smaller but still significant contributions have come from the Dereluk station (38 megawatts) and the re-operation of existing stations in Erbil, Sulaimani, and Duhok, which have added a combined 87 megawatts.

Furthermore, the ministry has successfully resolved technical problems at the region's two major hydroelectric stations, Dukan and Darbandikhan, and has amended electricity contracts with investors to optimize performance and cost-effectiveness.

A Commitment to Clean Energy and a Healthier Environment

A central and defining feature of the KRG's new energy strategy, as detailed by the minister, has been an unwavering commitment to environmental protection. "More important than this was protecting the environment," he stated, "as we were able to raise the level of electricity production with clean energy to over 84%."

He explained that this impressive figure is composed of 83% from natural gas and 1% from hydropower, a combination that has drastically reduced the region's carbon footprint and protected the health of its citizens.

This environmental achievement is most dramatically symbolized by the Runaki project's impact on urban air quality. The delivery of 24-hour national electricity has led to the shutdown of 3,222 neighborhood diesel generators, the noisy, polluting machines that were once a ubiquitous and toxic feature of life across the Kurdistan Region.

"If we consider the Runaki project, where all those generators that worked with toxic gas were turned off, then it is the greatest achievement for the safety of the citizens," the minister declared.

In an innovative step that is a first for both the Kurdistan Region and all of Iraq, the 165-megawatt Garmian station has been engineered to utilize flared gas from nearby oil fields. "Instead of being burned and harming the environment and citizens, we used it again to generate electricity," he explained, turning a source of pollution into a source of power.

Looking to the future, the ministry has also planned for more than 50 megawatts of electricity to be generated through new solar energy projects, further diversifying the region's clean energy portfolio.

Smart Meters: The Foundation of Success

The minister was unequivocal that the technological foundation for the Runaki project's success has been the mass installation of smart meters. "The installation and connection of smart meters for 80% of electricity subscribers... became the foundation for the success of the 24-hour Runaki electricity project," he stated. To date, over 1.345 million smart meters have been installed, a process that is still ongoing for new subscribers within the project's boundaries.

The impact of this single project has been transformative. It has allowed the ministry to drastically reduce electricity waste, which has fallen from 45% to just 31%. This translates directly into massive financial savings and increased efficiency.

"Through this project, 14% of the lost electricity revenue was returned to the government's treasury," he said. The smart meters have also led to a significant decrease in the burning of transformers, the discovery of hundreds of violations and instances of electricity theft, and the registration of a large number of new subscribers, resolving a huge financial drain on the system.

A Sweeping Overhaul of the Grid

Alongside the smart meter rollout, the ministry has undertaken a massive program of infrastructure projects to upgrade the entire electricity grid, from high-voltage transmission lines to local distribution networks.

Despite financial crises, the KRG has successfully implemented an astonishing 3,353 projects in the electricity distribution sector and 61 major projects in electricity transmission.

Minister Kamal Muhammed Salih listed a dizzying array of these projects, including the establishment of new stations in New Iskan and Sherwan Mazn, and the provision of mobile stations for numerous cities and towns across the region, from Sulaimani and Said Sadiq to Kasnazan, Makhmur, and Salahaddin.

He also detailed the installation of critical high-voltage transmission lines, such as the 400 KV line connecting the Region with federal Iraq and Turkey, and numerous other lines linking power stations across Erbil, Sulaimani, and Duhok provinces, which have created a more resilient and interconnected national grid.

A key part of this effort has also been extending the national electricity network to dozens of remote villages, ensuring that the benefits of development reach all corners of the Kurdistan Region.

Transforming Lives and Slashing Costs

The ultimate measure of the Runaki project's success is its direct impact on the lives of the citizens. The minister announced that a staggering four million people, equivalent to 50% of the entire population of the Kurdistan Region, are now benefiting from 24-hour, uninterrupted national electricity.

This includes not only residential homes but also 116,000 commercial establishments and countless public institutions like schools and health centers.

The 24-hour service has reached the city centers of Erbil, Sulaimani, Duhok, and Halabja, with Halabja holding the distinction of being the first province in all of Iraq to achieve this milestone.

The financial relief for families has been immense.

"Four million citizens, through the Runaki project, pay 80% less money," the minister stated, a saving that provides significant economic relief and increases disposable income for half the population.

This has been achieved while simultaneously creating a "cleaner and safer environment" and guaranteeing a "stable voltage and a more stable life for families, business owners, and craftsmen."

Looking ahead, the minister concluded with a bold and confident promise, reaffirming the KRG's commitment to completing this historic transformation. "By the end of 2026," he declared, "the entire Kurdistan Region will have 24-hour electricity."