Kurdistan PM Barzani, Turkish Ambassador Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Ties and Oil Export Cooperation

Talks focus on KRG reforms, environmental projects, and facilitating oil exports through Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, highlighting deepening Erbil-Ankara ties

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday received Anil Bora Inan, Türkiye’s Ambassador to Iraq, in Erbil for talks focused on enhancing bilateral relations and advancing cooperation in key economic and energy sectors.

The meeting was attended by Erman Topçu, Türkiye’s Consul General in the Kurdistan Region.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding ties between Erbil and Ankara, reviewing recent developments in Iraq’s political landscape and the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections.

Ambassador Inan congratulated Prime Minister Barzani on the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) ongoing reform and development projects across multiple sectors.

He particularly commended the KRG’s “Runaki” initiative, its environmental protection programs, green investment policies, and projects to improve access to clean water and public services.

During the talks, the two officials also discussed the tripartite agreement on resuming the export of the Kurdistan Region’s oil through Türkiye’s Ceyhan port.

Both sides agreed on the importance of facilitating this process in accordance with future Iraqi parliamentary legislation on oil and gas management.

The meeting highlights the enduring partnership between the Kurdistan Region and Türkiye, rooted in shared economic interests, border security cooperation, and regional stability.

Over the past two decades, Türkiye has become one of the Kurdistan Region’s most significant trading partners, with annual trade volumes exceeding billions of dollars.

Hundreds of Turkish companies operate in the Kurdistan Region, particularly in construction, energy, logistics, and infrastructure.

The Kirkuk-Ceyhan oil pipeline, running through Turkish territory, remains a vital route for exporting Kurdish crude to international markets.

Beyond economics, the two sides maintain close coordination on security issues, particularly in managing border stability and countering regional threats.

Ankara has also supported various humanitarian and development initiatives in the Kurdistan Region.

At the same time, Erbil continues to play a key diplomatic role in balancing relations between Baghdad, Ankara, and other regional actors — seeking to transform economic interdependence with Türkiye into a broader framework of political and strategic cooperation.

Tuesday’s meeting, therefore, not only reaffirmed the strength of Erbil–Ankara relations but also underscored their shared goal of fostering stability and mutual growth in a region facing ongoing political and economic challenges.