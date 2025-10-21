Kurdistan Region President: To Confront Terrorism, We Still Need the International Coalition

Kurdistan Region's President, Nechirvan Barzani, in a meeting with Iraq's Army Chief, stressed the continued need for Coalition support to fight ISIS, even as Peshmerga-Army cooperation improves.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a clear and forceful appeal for sustained international partnership, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday declared that both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region still require the crucial cooperation and support of the international coalition to effectively confront the persistent and evolving threat of terrorism.

The President's definitive statement was delivered during a high-stakes security meeting in Erbil with the Chief of Staff of the Iraqi Army, First Lieutenant General Abdul-Amir Rashid Yarallah, a summit that underscored a new high-water mark in military cooperation between the Peshmerga and the federal army, even as it cast a spotlight on the profound security challenges that will define the nation's future, particularly with the scheduled end of the coalition's mission looming in September 2026.

The meeting, held in the capital of the Kurdistan Region, brought together the highest echelons of the military and security establishments from both Erbil and Baghdad, signaling a unified and serious approach to the nation's complex security file. The Presidency of the Kurdistan Region announced that President Barzani welcomed General Yarallah and an accompanying delegation of high-ranking Iraqi military and security officials on Tuesday morning.

The discussions, which were also attended by the Chief of Staff of the Peshmerga and senior officials from the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs, were comprehensive, covering the entire spectrum of the country's security architecture. The agenda included the joint cooperation between the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga with the international coalition, the broader military and security relationship between Iraq and the United States under their bilateral security agreement, the ongoing dangers of terrorism, and the volatile security situation in neighboring Syria.

At the heart of the discussion was a stark and unified assessment of the primary threat still facing the country. The leaders from both sides were in firm agreement that the Islamic State (ISIS), despite the territorial defeat of its so-called caliphate, "is still a real danger and threatens the security and stability of Iraq and Syria."

This shared understanding of the enduring nature of the ISIS insurgency formed the critical backdrop for Kurdistan Region President Barzani's central message. He reiterated that in order to effectively counter the threats and dangers posed by the terrorist group, "Iraq and the Kurdistan Region... still need the cooperation and support of the international coalition."

He carefully framed this need within the context of Baghdad's own sovereign arrangements, emphasizing that this support should be provided "within the framework of Iraq's security agreements."

The Region's President's call for the continuation of this vital international partnership is a direct acknowledgment of the multifaceted role the coalition has played since its formation to combat ISIS. The coalition's mission has evolved from direct combat support to a more focused "advise, assist, and enable" role, providing crucial intelligence, air support, training, and logistical capabilities that act as a force multiplier for both the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga.

The President's statement suggests a deep concern that a premature or complete withdrawal of these capabilities could create a dangerous security vacuum, one that ISIS is poised to exploit, potentially reversing the hard-won gains that were achieved at the cost of so much blood and sacrifice.

This concern is directly linked to another critical topic discussed in the meeting: the scheduled end of the international coalition's mission in Iraq in September 2026 and the vital question of the "situation after that phase." The timeline for this transition places a new urgency on building the self-sufficiency of the Iraqi security forces, including the Peshmerga.

However, the Regional President Nechirvan Barzani's remarks indicate a belief that even as local forces build their capacity, a residual support structure from international partners will remain essential to manage the complex and cross-border nature of the ISIS threat.

The terrorist group continues to operate as an insurgency, utilizing sleeper cells, launching attacks in remote areas, and exploiting the security gaps that exist, particularly in the disputed territories between federal and regional lines of control.

While making a strong case for continued external support, the Region's President also took the opportunity to praise the internal security developments within Iraq, specifically the role of the federal army. He "praised and expressed appreciation for the role of the Iraqi army in establishing security and stability in the country," a statement that reflects a significant warming of relations and a commitment to viewing the federal military as a partner in a shared national mission. In this spirit, he "deemed the strengthening of joint cooperation between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi army as necessary."

This sentiment was warmly reciprocated by the Iraqi Army Chief of Staff. For his part, General Yarallah delivered a remarkably positive assessment of the current state of military-to-military relations between Erbil and Baghdad.

He "reiterated that cooperation between the army and the Peshmerga is now in the best condition," a powerful statement that stands in stark contrast to the periods of deep mistrust and even direct confrontation that have marred the relationship in the past, particularly in the aftermath of the 2017 independence referendum.

This new era of cooperation is not merely rhetorical; it has manifested in practical mechanisms such as the establishment of Joint Operations Centers, which are designed to coordinate security and conduct joint patrols in the security vacuums in the disputed territories where ISIS has been most active.

In his remarks, General Yarallah specifically "praised the role of the Chief of Staff of the Peshmerga," a personal acknowledgment that further underscores the positive and professional working relationship that has been cultivated at the highest levels.

The meeting also addressed the broader geopolitical context, with a particular focus on the porous and volatile border between Syria and Iraq. The officials discussed the importance of "protecting border security and the situation of the border crossings," a critical issue given that the remnants of ISIS continue to operate on both sides of this border, using it as a corridor for movement of fighters, funds, and supplies.

The unstable "situation in Syria" remains a significant source of regional instability, and securing this long and often difficult-to-patrol border is a top priority for preventing a resurgence of the terrorist group within Iraq.

Finally, the discussion of the Iraq-America military and security relations "within the framework of their bilateral security agreement" points to the future of the strategic partnership beyond the specific mandate of the anti-ISIS coalition.

This bilateral agreement provides a separate and enduring legal framework for U.S. military presence and security cooperation with Iraq. President Barzani's deliberate mention of needing coalition support "within the framework of Iraq's security agreements" is a savvy diplomatic move, positioning the Kurdistan Region's request not as a separate or unilateral appeal, but as something that aligns with and is nested within the sovereign agreements made by the federal government in Baghdad.

In its totality, the high-level meeting in Erbil sent a clear and dual message. Internally, it showcased a security partnership between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi army that has reached an unprecedented level of cooperation and mutual respect, a critical development for the country's long-term stability.

Externally, it was a unified and sober appeal for the international community to remain engaged and supportive in the long and difficult fight against a resilient terrorist threat. As Iraq and the Kurdistan Region navigate the complex transition toward the 2026 deadline, the twin pillars of strengthened internal military unity and sustained international support will be the essential foundations upon which a secure and stable future can be built.