Syrian Kurdish Asayish arrest 3 ISIS suspects in Deir al-Zor with Coalition support

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Special units from the Internal Security Forces in northeast Syria recently detained three suspected ISIS in Thiban, eastern Deir al-Zor province.

“The cell has carried out assassinations and laid mines,” said the Syrian Democratic Forces, of which the Asayish is part.

“Weapons and equipment were seized. Air surveillance support was provided by the international coalition,” the SDF’s Coordination and Military Operations Center said about the operation on Thursday.

Coalition spokesperson Colonel Wayne Marotto said the operation was enabled by coalition support.



“Together, we remain committed to the #DefeatDaesh mission, stabilize NE Syria & fight terrorism,” he tweeted.

The SDF and Coalition announced the defeat of ISIS in March 2019, but insurgent sleeper cells remain active in territories recaptured from the group.

According to the latest report by the Syria-based Rojava Information Center, ISIS carried out 40 attacks in northeast Syria in March. The majority of these attacks were carried out in Deir al-Zor, where the SDF and local administration officials have been especially targeted by ISIS insurgent attacks



