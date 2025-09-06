Israel Urges Gaza City Residents to Evacuate Ahead of Major Offensive

Israel urges Gaza City residents to evacuate to a southern "humanitarian zone" ahead of a major offensive. The IDF says the area will have field hospitals and aid, as operations intensify in northern Gaza.

10 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Israeli army on Saturday called on residents of Gaza City to evacuate to what it described as a “humanitarian zone” in the south, as its forces prepare for a large-scale offensive aimed at capturing the besieged enclave’s most populous urban center.

In a message posted on social media, army spokesperson Avichay Adraee urged civilians to move without delay, stating:

“#Urgent‼️ To the residents of Gaza City and all those present there: Declaration of a humanitarian zone in the Gaza Strip

⭕️ The IDF is carrying out an operation to defeat Hamas inside Gaza City.

⭕️ As of this moment, and in order to facilitate those leaving the city, we are declaring the Mawasi area a humanitarian zone, where work will be carried out to provide better humanitarian services.

⭕️ Rashid Street is being designated as a humanitarian road, through which, at this stage, you may leave quickly and by vehicle without inspection.

⭕️ In addition, renovation work is being carried out at the European Hospital to enable the provision of better medical services to the population.

⭕️ Seize the opportunity to move to the humanitarian zone early, and join the thousands who have already moved there.”

#عاجل ‼️ إلى سكان مدينة غزة وكل المتواجدين فيها: الإعلان عن المنطقة الإنسانية في قطاع غزة

⭕️ينفذ جيش الدفاع الإسرائيلي عملية لحسم حماس داخل مدينة غزة

⭕️ابتداء من هذه اللحظة وبهدف التسهيل على من يغادر المدينة نعلن منطقة المواصي منطقةً إنسانية حيث ستجرى فيها أعمال لتوفير خدمات… pic.twitter.com/Z5l7RwEuPT — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) September 6, 2025

The announcement comes as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) intensify operations in northern Gaza, signaling the beginning of a new phase in the war.

According to the IDF, the designated zone in Khan Younis will be equipped with field hospitals, water pipelines, and desalination facilities. Officials also pledged a regular flow of food, tents, medicine, and other humanitarian supplies, coordinated through the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) with the United Nations and international aid organizations.

The army emphasized that these humanitarian measures are being implemented in parallel with an expanding offensive in northern Gaza, particularly in and around Gaza City, which has become the focal point of the campaign.

The call for mass evacuation underscores the gravity of the situation, with Israel moving to capture the densely populated Gaza City even as humanitarian concerns mount. While the IDF frames the relocation as part of efforts to protect civilians, the displacement of large segments of Gaza’s population adds to the deepening crisis in the territory.