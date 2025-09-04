Drone strike near Syria's Aleppo airport kills two: security official

An AFP correspondent saw a vaporised car near the airport in Syria's north, with shrapnel scattered around it.

ALEPPO (AFPA) - A Syrian security official said a drone strike near Aleppo airport on Thursday killed two people, with state media reporting the attack but without saying who may be behind it.

Official news agency SANA reported that "a drone targeted a civilian car on the road to Aleppo International Airport".

Citing the health ministry, it added that at least one person was killed.

Ali al-Youssef, an official with the interior ministry's security forces, told AFP that "two people who were in the car" were killed.

It was not immediately clear who carried out the attack.

Both Israel and a US-led anti-jihadist coalition have carried out repeated drone strikes in Syria, but there was no immediate comment from either of them.

The coalition has often struck northern Syria targeting Islamic State (IS) group members.

In August, Syrian state television said coalition forces killed a senior IS leader in Atme, northwest Syria.