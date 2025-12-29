Strategic Tishreen Dam Shelled in Ceasefire Breach, Wounding Three SDF Fighters

The SDF said armed groups shelled areas near Tishreen Dam, wounding three fighters, while Aleppo’s Internal Security Forces reported a suicide-drone attack on a civilian truck, calling both incidents clear ceasefire violations.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Shells struck the surroundings of one of northeast Syria’s most vital infrastructure sites on Monday afternoon, while a separate drone attack hit a civilian truck in Aleppo, in what security bodies described as escalating ceasefire violations endangering stability and civilian lives.

The Media Center of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced on Monday that armed groups affiliated with Syria’s transitional government shelled the surroundings of the Tishreen Dam using heavy weapons, wounding three SDF fighters.

In a statement, the SDF said that at around 4:00 p.m., armed groups linked to the Syrian transitional government carried out artillery and heavy-weapons fire targeting areas near the Tishreen Dam in northern and eastern Syria.

The SDF said the attack took place while the area remains under a ceasefire agreement, describing the shelling as a clear violation of existing accords aimed at preserving calm and stability in the region.

According to the statement, three SDF fighters were wounded as a result of the intense bombardment.

The SDF stressed that Tishreen Dam, built on the Euphrates River, is one of the most strategic facilities in northern and eastern Syria, providing water and electricity to large areas. It warned that such attacks pose serious risks not only militarily, but also to the lives of dam workers and civilians living nearby.

In a separate development, the Internal Security Forces (Asayish) in Aleppo issued a statement announcing that a civilian truck was attacked earlier in the day in the al-Shaqif neighborhood using two suicide drones.

The statement said the drones targeted the civilian vehicle, causing material damage to the truck, without reporting casualties.

The Aleppo Internal Security Forces noted that since the announcement of the ceasefire, several violations have been recorded by factions affiliated with the temporary Ministry of Defense, warning that such actions place civilians’ lives, security, and safety at risk, particularly in residential areas.

The statement reaffirmed the Asayish’s full commitment to the signed agreements and the ongoing ceasefire, expressing total rejection of these violations, which it said represent a clear breach of the accords and undermine efforts to maintain security and stability in the city.

The Aleppo Internal Security Forces held the temporary government fully responsible for these violations and their resulting security and humanitarian consequences, adding that all necessary measures are being taken to protect civilians and prevent the recurrence of such attacks.

The incidents come at a sensitive political moment following the postponement of planned talks between the Syrian Democratic Forces and Damascus on military integration.

The SDF announced on Monday that the anticipated visit of General Commander Mazloum Abdi to Damascus, where he was expected to finalize a landmark military integration agreement with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, was delayed due to technical and logistical factors.

In a formal statement, the SDF Media Center confirmed that the delegation led by Abdi would not travel as scheduled, emphasizing that the postponement was linked to logistical and technical arrangements rather than political disagreements.

The SDF said a new date for the talks would be determined later by mutual agreement, stressing that communication channels remain open and active.

The statement also underlined that the delay does not signal any change in strategy or objectives related to discussions surrounding the March 10 Agreement, a foundational accord aimed at reconciling the autonomous administration in northeast Syria with the central government in Damascus.

The postponement followed days of heightened expectations of a potential breakthrough in efforts to unify Syria’s fragmented military structures before the end of the year.

As shelling near strategic infrastructure coincides with drone attacks in residential areas, Syrian security forces warn that repeated ceasefire violations are deepening risks to civilians and undermining fragile efforts to stabilize the country.

Updated on Dec. 29, 2025. at 7:23 Pm.