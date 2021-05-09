PUK counter-terrorism units linked with assassination of Qasim Soleimani: Report

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Counter-terrorism units affiliated with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) were involved in the US assassination of top Iranian commander Qasim Soleimani in the first days of 2020 in Baghdad, according to a new piece of investigative journalism.

A US drone in the early hours of Jan. 3, 2020, strike struck a convoy near Baghdad International Airport, killing Soleimani, long-time head of the Quds Force, the paramilitary arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the head of an Iranian-backed militia in Iraq, Kata’ib Hizbollah.

Read More: US strike kills Qasim Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis

In the article, written by Jack Murphy and Zach Dorfman, titled “'Conspiracy is hard': Inside the Trump administration's secret plan to kill Qassem Soleimani”, the authors write about details of the operation, including the “intimate” involvement of the PUK's elite "Counter-terrorism Group (CTG) in the assassination.

The article “is based on interviews with 15 current and former U.S. officials,” according to its authors.

It explains that one contribution of the CTG to the mission was helping American special forces to identify the two targets Soleimani and Mohandis – after they stepped out their plane, which had carried them from Damascus to the Iraqi capital.

“As the plane taxied off the runway, toward the closed-off portion of the airfield, one of the Kurdish operatives [PUK CTG] disguised as ground crew guided the aircraft to a halt on the tarmac,” according to the article, saying the PUK forces assisted the American snipers in identifying both Soleimani and Muhandis.

“When the target stepped off the airplane, Kurdish CTG operators posing as baggage handlers were also present to positively identify him,” the report said.

After the commanders exited the airport, it continued, a team of American snipers following them as three US drones were also flying over the convoy before being hit at the designated “kill zone,” outside the airport compound.

Editing by John J. Catherine