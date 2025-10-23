KDP VP Nechirvan Barzani Urges Strong KDP Presence in Baghdad During Duhok Campaign Rally

“I am happy that we have reunited in Badinan today. Badinan has always stood like a mountain behind the KDP,” President Nechirvan Barzani said

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Nechirvan Barzani, Vice President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), on Thursday delivered a speech during the campaign rally for the KDP’s List 275 in Duhok, calling on citizens to unite in support of the party ahead of Iraq’s parliamentary elections on Nov. 11.

“I am happy that we have reunited in Badinan today. Badinan has always stood like a mountain behind the KDP,” President Nechirvan Barzani said, expressing his gratitude to the people of Duhok for their steadfast support.

He described Duhok as “a source of strength” for the KDP and emphasized that both Duhok and Badinan “embody our collective love, as well as the love of President Masoud Barzani.”

Barzani underscored the importance of the upcoming election, describing it as crucial for the KDP, for Kurdistan, and for the future of the Kurdish nation. “The KDP is aiming for one million votes,” he announced. “You are the dynamo of the KDP. You are the key to the party’s victory. If the KDP is strong, Kurdistan is strong.”

The KDP vice president praised the loyalty and determination of the party’s supporters, stressing that the KDP’s success has always been built on the dedication of its people. “Our commitment is to go to the polls together on Nov. 11 and vote for the KDP’s 275th list to serve you,” he said.

Barzani reflected on the KDP’s pivotal role in Iraq’s modern political history, noting that the party played a major role after the fall of the Ba’ath regime in 2003 and during the drafting of Iraq’s 2005 permanent constitution, which enshrined key rights for the Kurdistan Region.

“Now, a new phase has begun in Iraq—one that is very important for the Kurdistan Region,” he said. “The problems between Baghdad and Erbil stem from the neglect of the constitution, and the KDP is the force that will protect these achievements.”

He called for a strong KDP presence in Baghdad to ensure the protection of the Kurdistan Region’s constitutional rights and achievements.

Barzani also reminded the audience of the KDP’s historic role in shaping Kurdish identity and democracy since its founding in 1946. “When the Kurds and Kurdistan faced dire circumstances, the establishment of the KDP rekindled hope,” he said.

He highlighted the party’s contributions to stability and humanitarian values, recalling the 2014 war against ISIS when the people of the Kurdistan Region opened their homes, schools, and mosques to those displaced by the conflict.

“The Kurdistan Democratic Party has established security and stability in this region,” Barzani said. “To understand the KDP, one needs only look at the prosperity and peace of Kurdistan.”