KRG’s Dams and Ponds Sustain Agriculture amid Autumn Drought in Akre District

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Despite the arrival of autumn and a noticeable drop in temperatures, irrigation continues across vineyards and gardens in the Akre district, thanks to the network of dams and ponds constructed by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Farmers in Ras al-Ain village say these water projects have been vital in preserving their livelihoods during the ongoing drought.

“If it were not for this dam in our village, this year, due to the drought, the streams, trees, and gardens would have dried up,” farmer Fawzi Taha told Kurdistan24. “We are truly grateful to the KRG for making this possible.”

Over the past few years, the KRG has constructed 41 ponds and dams in the Akre district alone. These projects have significantly improved water availability for agriculture, helping farmers irrigate dozens of acres of vineyards, fig orchards, and other crops.

Another local farmer, Salih Mohammed, emphasized the widespread impact of the initiative. “We thank the KRG for building this dam, which has irrigated a large number of trees and gardens. More than 100,000 farmers have benefited, especially those growing figs,” he said.

The KRG’s investment in water infrastructure has played a key role in mitigating the effects of drought and supporting sustainable agriculture in the Kurdistan Region.

There is also the Akre water project, which is a strategic water project aimed at solving water shortages in Akre and nearby villages, with an estimated completion by November 2026. It will provide a consistent water supply to over 40 villages by pumping water from the Great Zab River. The project is funded by the KRG, and it is a key part of the region's infrastructure development goals.

Recently, the KRG announced the completion of eight dams with a storage capacity of over 160 million cubic meters, along with numerous additional projects currently in progress.

This year alone, it is planned that 24 new dams will be completed. The KRG's approach focuses on the collection of rainwater and spring water and the protection of precious groundwater resources as the most critical measures to confront climate change.

These efforts are designed to provide the necessary water for drinking, agriculture, and animal husbandry, securing the future of the region's communities. Over the past four years, the KRG has already completed 8 dams and 8 ponds, with another 43 ponds currently under implementation. These projects have a combined capacity to collect three billion cubic meters of water per year.