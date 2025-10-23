Germany Outlines Legal Migration Pathways, Reaffirms Cooperation with Kurdistan Region in Response to Kurdistan24

“Legal migration to Germany is possible for all persons irrespective of nationality and without the need of a formal agreement between Germany and the home country,” a spokesperson for the ministry, Sarah Frühauf, stated.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The German Federal Ministry of the Interior has reaffirmed that legal migration to Germany is open to all nationalities under the Skilled Migration Act (Fachkräfteeinwanderungsgesetz), provided that applicants meet the required conditions. The clarification came in an official email response to Kurdistan24 on Thursday.

According to the ministry, individuals may migrate legally to Germany for vocational training, university studies, or employment, depending on their qualifications and the purpose of their stay. “Legal migration to Germany is possible for all persons irrespective of nationality and without the need of a formal agreement between Germany and the home country,” a spokesperson for the ministry, Sarah Frühauf, stated.

The ministry emphasized that all migrants must follow the prescribed procedures and obtain a visa, while asylum applications are handled separately by the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) on a case-by-case basis. “Mere economic reasons or the wish to improve one’s own living conditions are not sufficient grounds for gaining protection,” the spokesperson noted.

In recent years, Germany has adopted several legislative and practical measures to curb illegal migration, which remains a key policy goal of the current government. These measures include stronger border controls, reforms to the European asylum system, faster asylum and return procedures, and enhanced cooperation with countries of origin and transit.

The ministry further highlighted Germany’s close cooperation with both the Federal Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in managing migration and creating job opportunities. This collaboration is supported through the German Centres for Jobs, Migration, and Reintegration (GMAC), which are operated by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) — one based in Erbil and another in Baghdad.

“The GMACs aim to strengthen the capacity of local partners to manage migration effectively and to provide tailored services for returnees, vulnerable individuals, and those interested in migration,” the ministry explained.

On October 16, a memorandum of understanding was signed between GIZ and the KRG Ministry of Interior to expand cooperation in migration management and reintegration support.

Germany’s comprehensive approach reflects its dual commitment to facilitating regulated legal migration while discouraging irregular migration through education, partnership, and economic development initiatives.