Kurdistan PM, Qatar Emir discuss trade, regional developments

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani discussed trade and regional developments with the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, during a phone call on Friday.

The Kurdish premier spoke with Qatar’s emir “to convey his best wishes for Eid,” a statement from Barzani’s office said.

The statement noted, “The Prime Minister and the Emir expressed their shared readiness to increase bilateral trade and investment, and agreed to stay in close contact in this regard.”

The prime minister also “expressed his appreciation for Qatar’s condemnation of the February rocket attack on Erbil International Airport.”

On February 15, the Kurdish capital witnessed a barrage of approximately 14 107 mm rockets, some of which hit the US military compound at Erbil’s airport and a residential area of the city.

A similar attack rocked the city in April when a drone loaded with explosives struck near Erbil International Airport.