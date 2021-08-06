Health

Kurdistan records worst death toll from COVID-19

In its daily statement, the Kurdistan Region's health ministry said the total number of COVID-19 deaths rose to 4900.
A medic analyses samples from COVID-19 patients at a hospital in Kurdistan Region’s city of Duhok, on July 27, 2021. (Photo: SAFIN HAMED/AFP)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region's health ministry on Friday reported 28 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, marking a new all-time fatality record from the highly contagious disease.

In its daily statement, the ministry said the total number of deaths rose to 4,900.

The health ministry's laboratories have reportedly recorded 2,755 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to more than 250 thousand across the region.

Close to 800 people recovered from the disease. Overall, 204,000 people have recovered.

As new and much more infectious variants of COVID-19 sweep across the Kurdistan Region, cases have seen a sharp increase in recent weeks. Health authorities have scaled up vaccination efforts in all towns and cities of the Kurdish region to stem the spread of the virus.

