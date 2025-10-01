KRG Sends Second Group of Thalassemia Patients Abroad for Lifesaving Treatments

The KRG Sends its second group of 40 thalassemia patients abroad for bone marrow transplants, part of a broader initiative to send 140 citizens for lifesaving treatment with all costs covered by the government.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – On Wednesday, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) dispatched its second group of thalassemia patients abroad for critical bone marrow transplant surgeries, in line with a humanitarian directive issued by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

The Ministry of Health announced in a formal statement that the convoy, consisting of 40 citizens suffering from thalassemia, departed from Erbil International Airport alongside their family members and companions. The group was placed under the direct supervision of the Ministry to ensure comprehensive care throughout the journey.

The Ministry of Health emphasized that the initiative comes after extensive medical examinations and scientific consultations confirmed the necessity of bone marrow transplantation. The KRG has pledged to cover all related costs, including travel, return, accommodation, medical examinations, surgical procedures, and full treatment, relieving patients and their families of financial burdens.

This stage of the program represents part of a wider project launched by the KRG to send 140 thalassemia patients abroad for treatment, with an allocated budget of nearly 11 billion Iraqi dinars. Patients are being transferred to internationally accredited hospitals certified by the Joint Commission International (JCI), where they will receive highly specialized care. Eligible patients include those with confirmed donors, whether relatives or external matches, ensuring a viable medical pathway toward recovery.

At Erbil International Airport, Health Minister Dr. Saman Barzinji personally conveyed Prime Minister Masrour Barzani’s message of encouragement and solidarity to the patients and their families. He praised the project as a deeply humanitarian initiative, reflecting the government’s determination to prioritize the well-being of citizens afflicted with chronic and life-threatening diseases.

The Minister expressed hope for the full recovery of the patients, noting that 72 citizens from the first convoy are already undergoing treatment in hospitals abroad. He confirmed that preparations are underway for a third group of patients to be sent in the coming days.

This project was first announced on Aug. 19, 2025, when Erbil Health Director General Dlovan Mohammed declared that the KRG had officially launched a program to facilitate bone marrow transplants for thalassemia patients outside the Kurdistan Region. Speaking at a press conference, Mohammed explained that the initiative would cover 140 patients in its initial phase, with the first group of eight individuals set to travel immediately for treatment.

Mohammed highlighted that Prime Minister Masrour Barzani personally confirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring patients receive care at advanced international medical centers. Of the 140 patients identified, 100 have already been matched with compatible donors and deemed eligible for surgery. At present, 40 patients are being treated in four JCI-certified hospitals abroad.

“This program is part of the ninth cabinet’s health agenda, which prioritizes support for patients with chronic and life-threatening illnesses such as cancer and thalassemia,” Mohammed said. He underlined that bone marrow transplantation offers a permanent cure for many patients, marking a groundbreaking development in healthcare services across the Kurdistan Region.

Beyond its immediate humanitarian impact, the initiative underscores the ninth cabinet’s strategic focus on expanding access to advanced medical care, reducing the financial burden on families, and reinforcing the foundations of the regional health sector. Officials believe that facilitating such treatments abroad not only improves survival rates and patient outcomes but also contributes to the long-term growth of local expertise and infrastructure, as patients and doctors bring back valuable knowledge and experience.

Furthermore, the government expects the program to attract increased international partnerships and investments in the Kurdistan Region’s healthcare sector, as its commitment to modern, science-based treatment builds global trust.

The latest convoy of thalassemia patients reflects both the government’s determination to alleviate the suffering of citizens with long-term illnesses and the broader agenda of the ninth cabinet to place healthcare at the center of its service-oriented policies. As future convoys continue, the KRG’s program stands as a landmark in the advancement of medical care for vulnerable populations in the Region.