We will implement Sinjar Agreement, build museum in honor of Yezidi martyrs: Iraq’s PM

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said on Monday that his government is working to implement the Sinjar Agreement signed with the Kurdistan Regional Government to normalize the situation in the area and facilitate the safe return of displaced Ezidis (Yezidis).

Kadhimi made this statement during his meeting with senior Yezidi figures in Sinjar (Shingal) days after the anniversary of the genocide of Yezidis at the hands of the ISIS terrorist organization.

"We will work to build a museum to commemorate the martyrs of this place," the prime minister said, according to a statement from his office.

"The government is doing everything in its power to address the issue" of displaced, missing, and kidnapped Yezidis and help those who survived ISIS, the statement added.

"We are proceeding with the implementation of the Shingal Agreement, which will pave the way for launching reconstruction and construction projects in the region," Kadhimi claimed.