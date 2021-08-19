Erbil witnesses growing public demand for COVID-19 vaccinations

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Directorate of Public Health in the Kurdistan Region's capital province of Erbil announced on Wednesday that a strong interest among the population to receive doses of the anti-coronavirus vaccines had greatly spiked in recent weeks.

Director of Health Dlovan Mohammed said in a press conference that, since about a month ago, "the demand for vaccines has increased significantly in governmental and non-governmental institutions and departments."

"So," he continued, "we also believe it is necessary to cooperate with human rights foundations to provide facilities to people with disabilities," adding that "a health center for people with disabilities in Erbil aims to provide the necessary facilities to this segment of society."

The Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday a slight increase in the number of coronavirus-related deaths, compared to a slight decrease in the number of new infections over the past 24 hours.

The total number of COVID-19 cases since the first infection was confirmed in early 2020 has now reached 273,311, including 5,119 deaths.

Editing by John J. Catherine